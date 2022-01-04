3 Metaverse Actions That Could Make You Wealthier in 2022

There is a real opportunity in the virtual realm. Shares related to the metaverse may soon ‘take off’ and investors don’t want this digital gold rush.

The metaverse has created a huge hype in recent months and companies and investors are rushing to join this digital gold rush. But what exactly is the metaverse? What to know e where to invest?

In simpler terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies – including the augmented reality (AR) and the virtual reality (VR) – with ubiquitous technology elements such as social media and video, creating an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop and socialize. Bulls call the metaverse the next evolution of the Internet, providing a network of virtual spaces that are always active in which people can interact.

Of course, investors are looking for a way to profit from this rapidly changing opportunity that many think will be ‘the next evolution of the internet’. Let’s take a look at three successful companies that will benefit from the big ones opportunity of the metaverse.

Nvidia: Empowering the metaverse

No discussion of the metaverse would be complete without the processing power needed to bring the idea to life, and this is where it comes into play Nvidia. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the undisputed industry standard for generating lifelike images in video games, giving it a leg up in the metaverse.

The GPU has a superpower that will make it a key technology in the digital realm. Parallel processing allows GPUs to process a multitude of complex math calculations simultaneously and at lightning speed.

This ability ushered in the era ofartificial intelligence (AI), making Nvidia GPUs the workhorse in all major cloud computing operations and a growing number of data centers. The evolution of the metaverse will require similar speed and accuracy, making Nvidia’s cutting-edge semiconductors the obvious beneficiary.

But yet, even though the metaverse takes years to materialize, Nvidia continues to grow like wildfire. During the first nine months of this year, Nvidia’s revenue increased 65% year-over-year, driving its earnings per share up 132%. Nvidia generated roughly $ 16.7 billion in revenue last year, but that’s a drop in the ocean compared to its total addressable market, which management estimates will reach $ 250 billion by 2023.

In the last 12 months the Nvidia shares have outperformed the market wider with a rise of 129%!

The incredible opportunity offered by the metaverse is just the icing on the cake for Nvidia’s long-term shareholders.

Nvidia Live Stock Chart (NVDA)

Unity Software: Creating the metaverse before our eyes

While it may not be a household name, Unity Software it is well known among the gaming and developer communities. The company provides a number of software tools that help developers create, run and monetize interactive 2D and 3D content in real time for mobile phones, tablets, PCs and consoles, as well as AR and VR devices. These tools will create the real-time graphics underlying the metaverse.

Unity recently achieved these goals with the acquisition of assets from visual effects specialist Weta Digital, the brainchild of director Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies). Weta Digital helped create the images for iconic content including Avatar, The Avengers, Game of Thrones, Planet of the Apes, Suicide Squad, Black Widow, and more. By adding Weta’s tools to its creative offerings, Unity Software is accelerating the advent of the metaverse.

But Unity Software doesn’t need the metaverse to be successful, as evidenced by the results for the third quarter. The company generated revenue of $ 286 million, up 43% year-over-year. At the same time, Unity posted a $ 0.41 share loss, halving its red ink. Not only did the company exceed expectations, it also raised the prospects for the full year. Unity now expects revenue of approximately $ 1.08 billion, up about 40% in the middle of its lead.

Annual metrics help complete the picture. Games created on the Unity platform accounted for 71% of the top 1,000 mobile games in the fourth quarter of last year. Unity ended 2020 with 2.7 billion monthly active users, up 63% year-over-year. At the same time, applications built with Unity were downloaded 5 billion times per month, an increase of 41%.

If the metaverse takes a year or a decade to come to life, the Unity Software stocks will thrive anyway.

Unity Software (U) Live Stock Chart

Matterport: mapping physical spaces to create digital replicas

Matterport is another company with a little known name, but it will be a big player in this new Internet age. The space data company uses 3D cameras to capture and digitize real-world spaces, then create dimensionally accurate and photorealistic virtual replicas. This process provides customers with the information to manage spaces more effectively. But this is only the beginning.

Matterport recently announced strategic partnerships with cloud titan Amazon and Meta Platforms’ Facebook AI Research (FAIR). Additionally, the company released Matterport for Mobile, putting its 3D capture tools in the hands of anyone with an Alphabet Google Android phone or an Apple iPhone.

Its specialized offerings mean that Matterport is currently serving a niche market, but that it has the potential to grow exponentially. For the first nine months of this year, the company generated total revenue of $ 84 million, up 35% year-over-year. Revenues from subscriptions and licenses grew even faster, with a 54% increase to approximately $ 49 million.

It’s important to note that Matterport has only been a public company since July, so it’s still very much in its early stages. Therefore, its operating expenses have exceeded revenue so far this year and it continues to burn cash. This is expected to subside over time as the company capitalizes on its digital software aspirations.

Matterport uses a freemium model to attract paying customers. For the first nine months of this year, the total number of subscribers of 439,000 more than doubled, growing by 116%, vastly expanding its potential customer base. At the same time, paid subscribers increased by 35%. Additionally, its net dollar expansion rate was 114%, which means existing customers spent 14% more than the previous year period.

Management estimates Matterport’s total addressable market to be $ 240 billion, and that’s ahead of any potential metaverse contributions. The company has also positioned itself for the future digital realm, and its tools are likely to play a key role in mapping the new digital world.

Over the past 12 months, Matterport equities have outperformed the broader market with an 82% rise!

Matterport Live Stock Chart (MTTR)

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

The metaverse has yet to make its way from the drawing board to reality, but many of the necessary components are already there and the opportunity is significant. Brian Nowak, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, estimates that the metaverse will be worth about $ 8 trillion, so there are a lot of potential profits to get around.

The metaverse could propel each of these already successful companies to new heights and help make investors richer in 2022 and decades to come.

