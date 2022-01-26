3 million euro minibond. This is how the Arezzo-based company Faor looks to the future

A minibond 3 million euros with which the research, development and business growth can be supported by all those who believe in the industrial project. And the FAOr spaan Arezzo-based company active in the production and marketing of semi-finished items in precious metals, to announce that on December 28th it had concluded an issue of minibond subscribed by Hedge Invest Sgr spa through the fund of private debt Hi CrescItalia Pmi Fund.

FAOr, founded in 1978 in Arezzo, is owned by the Gadani and Camaiani families and in the course of over 40 years of activity has established itself as an important world player in the production of finished products and components for goldsmiths. After having achieved the Uni en iso 9002 certification in 2000, Faor has consolidated the degree of internationalization, with exports exceeding 90% of its turnover.

“The proceeds from the bond loan – the goldsmith company said – will be used to support the growth strategy which is mainly based on the realization of further investments in technology and development and on greater penetration in various strategic foreign markets”.

The bond, fixed rate and type senior unsecured, it has an amount of 3 million euros and a duration of 5 years (expiring on 31 December 2026) and a repayment plan on a quarterly basis. Finint Bank acted in the capacity of arranger and bank agent of the operation, while David Bortolami of Edge Sa – Corporate Finance (Lugano) assisted the FAOr as advisor financial.

“We thank those who have expressed their trust in us – he specified Claudio Gadani CEO Fa. Or – This is a strategic operation aimed at favoring and expanding the development of our technologies and, with them, our reference markets “.