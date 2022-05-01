3 millionaire opportunities that Sierra missed

Ken Williams was one of the biggest names in video game development in the 1980s and 1990s. The name may not be familiar to the new generations, but at that time he symbolized, better than anyone else, the power of the video game industry. However, despite his well-deserved fame, Williams was not perfect.

From being a humble programmer from the suburbs of Los Angeles, the now active Ken Williams managed, thanks to the invaluable help of his wife Roberta who starred in a fantastic tribute in The Last of Us, to become one of the great referents of the emerging technology market. He did it, naturally, with his study Sierra Online or Sierra Entertainment, in addition to thanks to an extraordinary human team that he gathered around him. The Sierra label was so powerful that there came a time when you were nobody in the industry if you weren’t in the orbit of Ken Williams. Nobody better symbolized the American dream.

The achievements of the Williams couple have already gone down in history. They devised the concept of graphic adventure, they were constantly at the forefront of graphic advances, they revolutionized the PC video game market, they were pioneers in the use of the Internet and the CD as a physical medium, and they led, before anyone else, a heterogeneous studio in where everyone had a place without distinction. But Ken Williams, in addition to being an excellent programmer, also proved to be a capable businessman. One also with an extraordinary eye for talent. Famous are the anecdotes of Williams walking around amateur events looking for titles that he could acquire in order to be able to distribute them under the seal of his company. The developer found talent even in the most unlikely places. The creator of the legendary Police Quest series, for example, retired police officer Jim Walls, was actually the husband of his stylist.

Some of the biggest names in the industry got their start under the direction of Ken Williams. This is the case, for example, of Richard Garriott, who published the second part of his Ultima saga, in the early eighties, under the Sierra label. Jane Jensen, author of the Gabriel Knight saga, also began her career under the direction of the Williams. Sagas like NASCAR Racing, Caesar or Leisure Suit Larry lived their golden years with the Sierra Entertainment label. And at a time when no one trusted an immersive First Person Shooter like Half-Life, it was Williams who provided the first chance to the newly founded Valve. The first Half-Life, as well as the first few titles from Gabe Newell’s studio, were published by Sierra.

However, despite a successful career, Williams also had its faults. Some of the most notorious, which, in his own words, meant losing “a very big opportunity.” One of the most significant, for example, was when in 1998 a young Jeff Bezos proposed to collaborate with him in the development of his Amazon platform, which was then a modest online book store. Today, Bezos is one of the richest men in the world and Amazon, needless to say, one of the most profitable businesses in history. However, Williams disdained the project at the time because it seemed something boring.

Williams was about to carry out a project with John TravoltaAnother project that Williams was about to pull off was one with John Travolta. It was in the mid-1980s, at the height of his popularity, that Williams had the idea to launch some kind of exercise video game, in the image and likeness of Jane Fonda’s aerobics videos, but starring the Saturday Fever star. Evening. The program, in addition to offering series of predefined exercises, would monitor the player’s activity, giving him advice and reporting his progress. All this, obviously, decades ahead to other products like WiiFit or Ring Fit Adventure. But, unfortunately, the project never went ahead, due to discrepancies between Sierra and Travolta’s agent.

But of all these missed opportunities, none fascinates me as much as the one starring id Software. Sometime in the early 1990s, Williams arranged a meeting with the studio crew who, a few years later, would go on to make history with the Doom and Quake series. In his constant search for talent, the leader of Sierra Entertainment was struck by the different installments of Commander Keen, the series of platformers with which id Software debuted in the industry. In that meeting, in which John Romero took the opportunity to show him the first prototype of Wolfenstein 3D, Williams was direct: he offered them two and a half million in shares of your company in exchange for joining his family. In Romero’s own words, id were delighted with the offer, but decided to ask for a hundred thousand dollars in cash up front, to which “Ken thought about it for a second and then said ‘no thanks, but good luck with everything'” .

If Williams had agreed to that condition, the history of the video game would have been very differentIf Williams had agreed to that condition, the history of the video game would have been very different. The heyday of FPS in the early 1990s would have had the Sierra stamp on it. The future of Carmack and Romero, perhaps, would have been very different. In any case, Williams passed up a unique opportunity, which he tried to amend years later when he supported Valve and its feature debut Half-Life. In interviews, Romero has been critical of Williams’ decision. After all, there’s no denying it, a hundred thousand dollars was just chump change for a successful businessman like him. But in his memoir, Williams explains that his reasons went beyond money. He argues that it would have been a problem, from the company’s accounting point of view, to explain that transaction. Williams also, although impressed by the technology, he abhorred violence in video games. And as if that were not enough, the histrionic character of those twentysomethings, who showed up at the luxury restaurant to which he had invited them in a T-shirt and jeans, did not make a very good impression on the leader of Sierra. In any case, both Romero and Williams maintained a cordial relationship from then on.

With this column I do not intend to criticize Ken Williams. Quite the contrary. My admiration for her figure has not changed one iota. At most, the only thing I wanted to prove is that williams is human. And that like everyone, he has also been wrong at some point. Although, in my opinion, all his achievements and triumphs more than compensate for his possible failures. Today, the Williams couple, already retired for years, enjoy life traveling around the world with their boat. But fortunately, Ken still finds moments to tell all these stories, which he, not long ago, has collected in his memoir.

