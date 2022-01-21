Back pain, sciatica, lumbago, these are the most frequent pathologies that affect the back of the human being. Sometimes they are momentary, other times, unfortunately, chronic. Massages, physical exercises, rest, in addition to medicines, are the means to combat or limit them. All this, however, under the advice of a specialist, who will give us the right cure for our problem.

Among these annoyances we have not mentioned one that, in addition to being annoying, is unsightly par excellence for our back. We are talking about the hump. Term that we immediately lead back to the significant protuberances of dromedaries and camels. If for them they can also be nice, for the human being, however, they are very unpleasant. Today we will see some simple exercises that, performed every day, can prevent the appearance of the infamous hump.

3 minutes of exercise a day are enough to correct posture and remove the annoying hump in the back

Kyphosis is the curvature of the upper part of our spine, just below the neck. Often it is the effect of incorrect posture, when, unfortunately, it is not the consequence of much more serious diseases. Of course, only a doctor can tell us what the cause is. Certainly, the exercises that we are going to propose are still useful to avoid the effects of a kyphosis caused by a wrong posture.

The first movement we need to do is that of the double chin. We stand upright, with a straight gaze, looking straight ahead. We then go to bring the chin towards the neck, and then return to the starting position. This exercise must be repeated ten times.

Next we will go to work on the chest, with a series of inhalations. Hands on hips, inhale deeply with chest out and then let out the air and return to the starting position. Again, 10 times are enough. It is important to always stand erect, with your head straight, as if someone were pulling it from the ceiling.

Shoulders

We now work with the shoulders, making circles, as in the classic breathing exercise. We open the rib cage well. We must feel the shoulders and shoulder blades that, opening up, make the typical noise of stretching. Then, we will go to put our hands behind the head, to touch with the palms the very point where the hump is formed. We push the chest out well, then rotate the arms and do the opposite movement starting from the lower back, touching the part this time with the knuckles. Ten times for this exercise too.

We close with the stretching of the triceps. We first bring the right arm over the head behind the back, always touching the hump with the palm. With the other, placing the hand on the right elbow, we go to pull well. We repeat the movement twenty times, ten with the right and ten with the left.

As we have seen, 3 minutes of exercises a day are enough to correct the posture and remove the annoying hump in the back, with constancy we will be able to eliminate this problem. If you persist or suffer from pain even during these simple exercises, it is advisable to seek medical advice.