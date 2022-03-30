3 mobile phones, an electric scooter and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at a bargain price in AliExpress Plaza

Take advantage of the AliExpress anniversary to buy your favorite technology much cheaper.

AliExpress anniversary is still going until next time april 2so that even today it is possible to get hold of the best technology at balance price and, in many cases, with all the added benefits of AliExpress Plaza, such as fast shipping from Spain or 14 days of free returns.

For our part, we are going to give you a cable so that you can get the most out of this special discount campaign, which is why we have selected those that in our opinion are the top 5 bargains technology of the day Pay attention because you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for less than 80 euros or with one of the latest high-end realme at almost half price. Let’s start!

Today’s 5 best deals from AliExpress Plaza

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. How could it be otherwise we have to start our compilation of offers with the best wireless headphones from Samsung. Its official price is €239.89so the €79.43 from AliExpress Plaza are a real bargain. In addition to the long-awaited active noise cancellation They have an autonomy that stretches to the 28 hours with the help of the charging case, waterproof360 Dolby Atmos audio and sound AKG, among many other premium features. If you have doubts, take a look at our analysis to finish deciding.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. On the other hand, in the “mobile bargains” section we have to talk, Yes or yesfrom the price drop of the recent OnePlus Nord CE 2 5Gwhich is for a limited time by only 259 euros, 100 euros below its official price. If you read the analysis of this Norde CE 2 5G you will see that it is a solid mid-range mobile specially designed for everyday: has 65W fast chargemicroSD card slot and headphone jack (something less and less common), a triple camera with Artificial Intelligence, a screen of 90Hz5G connectivity, 8GB RAM and, of course, the smooth experience of OxygenOS that characterizes OnePlus mobiles.

realme GT Master Edition. At practically the same price as the OnePlus smartphone, you also have the realme GT Master Editiona mid-high range device with the ambition of an entire flagship killer. If you apply the AliExpress anniversary discount codes you can buy it with an approximate discount of 40% compared to its official price, taking home a mobile of unique design with cutting-edge features such as 120Hz refresh screena processor Snapdragon 778 5Ga Sony selfie camera 32 megapixels or fast charging 65W.

POCO M4 Pro 5G. If for whatever reason you want to contain your budget a little more when buying a mobile, another good option with 5G it may be the POCO M4 Pro 5G, a balanced device with a limited price of just over 150 euros. All the power of POCO at a very competitive price.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential. We end the compilation of bargains with one of the electric scooters Xiaomi’s best seller, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential. It has an autonomy that exceeds 20 kilometers and a lightweight, foldable design that’s perfect for getting around town: take it with you everywhere under your arm or on top of it 20 kilometers per hour. By 238.67 you won’t find anything better.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!