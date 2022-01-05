3 more positives at Covid!

The official communication came directly from the club. The number of positives at the Rossoneri rises to 5

The number of infected persons within the team-group of the Milan. The company disclosed three other cases Covid after the checks carried out today. Only hypotheses regarding the players involved.

This is the official press release: “AC Milan announces that, following the checks carried out on the team group, three players tested positive for COVID-19. The players are doing well and will follow the quarantine period according to the instructions received from the health authorities. The whole team tomorrow will be subjected to tampons according to Ats provisions “.

The names of the three players are not known. The positives at Milan therefore rise to 5: only Tatarusanu has been revealed.

One piece of news that was not needed, one bad blow for the Rossoneri fans in an already very difficult day for the whole world of Italian football. The Covid is knocking down Serie A with positives and only the public in love with this sport pays the price.

Milan will therefore have to do without three other pawns for tomorrow’s big match against Rome. We remind you that we will take the field at 18.30 to San Siro. At the moment the dispute of the race is confirmed, the League Council has expressly communicated that no match will be postponed. At this point we must hope that, after the new round of tampons to which the Rossoneri group will undergo, no further positive cases. At that point things would change drastically.