3 most anticipated NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE in September

There are only a few days left until the end of this month of August, and that means that new content will be added to Netflixhowever, in the coming weeks some film productions will be available that have attracted a lot of attention for some time and for which subscribers are impatient to see, so below, it will be shown which are the 3 films plus expected what are they from premiere in September.

It is important to point out that all these films are original productions of Netflix, so they will only be seen exclusively through this streaming platform. sayings films are highly anticipated by the public not only because of the attractiveness of their plots, but also because among them is the expected film based on one of the most important figures in the history of Hollywood, and another that takes up a classic of literature. Find out what it is:

Most anticipated Netflix movies that are premiering in September

It will be on September 16 when this drama and comedy film arrives on the streaming platform that narrates how the former musical star of a boyband has as his greatest desire to be successful again, but in the least expected way he gets a second chance to reach the top. top when he teams up with a talented drummer.

For several months there have been very high expectations for this film inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe, in which a fictitious and daring portrait of the Hollywood legend is shown. It stars Ana de Armas and will be available from September 28.

On September 30 will be added to Netflix a contemporary version inspired by the literary classic “The Wizard of Oz”, because in this renewed story the adventure of a teenager with ups and downs is told. So after a strong argument with her father, the young woman begins a journey in search of her mother, whom she never met, and along the way she makes new friends with whom she will face people who try to prevent her from discovering the mystery of his past.