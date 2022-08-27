Entertainment

3 most anticipated NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE in September

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

There are only a few days left until the end of this month of August, and that means that new content will be added to Netflixhowever, in the coming weeks some film productions will be available that have attracted a lot of attention for some time and for which subscribers are impatient to see, so below, it will be shown which are the 3 films plus expected what are they from premiere in September.

It is important to point out that all these films are original productions of Netflix, so they will only be seen exclusively through this streaming platform. sayings films are highly anticipated by the public not only because of the attractiveness of their plots, but also because among them is the expected film based on one of the most important figures in the history of Hollywood, and another that takes up a classic of literature. Find out what it is:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The best cinema that opens in the remainder of 2022

30 seconds ago

Kourtney Kardashian copies her “rival” sister Kim by launching her own skincare line in hints that the siblings “really hate each other”

3 mins ago

The truth about Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez’s beef rumor

14 mins ago

The Cooper family from ‘The OC’ reunites again

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button