3 Most Used Pages. These are their Prices.

Are you interested in knowing from what websites to make purchases in amazon for Cuba? In this article we will give you the 3 most used options right now for Have your Amazon purchases delivered to Cuba.

To this day I think we all know that amazon is the number 1 store for online shopping. They sell countless products, in fact you can find everything in that store.

That is why it is very interesting for Cubans on the island as well as for their relatives outside of Cuba, to be able to make purchases on amazon and with minimal effort have them delivered to Cuba.

All the routes that we show you today are based in the United States, therefore you have the ease of being anywhere in the world, being able to make purchases on Amazon USA and thus access their prices, which are better than those of other stores. of amazon from other countries.

In the same way, being in the United States you will be able to access the best shipping prices to Cuba given its proximity to the island.

Best websites to send purchases made on Amazon to Cuba

There are more and more pages that offer this service, but you have to be careful because they are not as serious or recommended.

That is why we have created this list of the best Amazon shopping websites for Cuba.

Buy on Amazon for Cuba with Cuballama

Cuballama is one of the companies that have been providing services for Cuba for the longest time. So it is a recommended page.

With them you can have your Amazon purchases delivered to Cuba. The process is very simple:

Make the Purchase on Amazon and send it directly to their warehouses

They weigh the products when they arrive at your Warehouse

They will call you and tell you the weight and you will pay the current shipping rate.

They also accept shipments from UPS, USPS, Fedex and others. So you will have the possibility to receive the Amazon purchase at home and then send it to Cuballama from any of those parcel providers.

Buy on Amazon to send to Cuba with Aeroenvio

The mechanism with Airshipping is very similar to that of Cuballama, with the difference that some Amazon products have included in their store, just search for what you want in the integrated search engine that they have on their website, and if they do not have it, you can check it out on Amazon directly.

You can also make the purchase on amazon and send it directly to their warehouses and they will see to it that delivered in Cuba.

These are the current rates to send your Amazon purchases to Cuba with Airship:

Express Home Delivery with a delay of 9 to 14 days at 12.99 per pound

Shipping by Aerovaradero with a delay of 30 to 45 days at 5.99 per pound

Buy on Amazon to deliver in Cuba with Panavana

Panavana is another of the companies that have experience in the shipments to Cuba of purchases made on Amazon.

In the same way, they offer the ease of making the purchase on Amazon and that the delivery is made directly to their warehouses.

Their rates are:

Shipments up to 3 pounds are priced at $10.99. From 4 pounds they are paid at 3.50 per pound, this rate is the minimum and varies according to the office where the shipment is made (Miami/Cape Coral). You are also charged a small tax depending on the type of shipment you choose.

