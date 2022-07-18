3 most viewed NETFLIX movies that BLAST audiences in July

Netflix continues as the platform that sets the pace for applications with content via stream, that is why today we bring for 3 films that devastate with the audience during the month of July and they are the most watched films on the platform, so if you didn’t know what movie to watch today, this list will surely help you.

with these 3 films you will notice that Netflix continues to lead all applications in the midst of the war for subscribers, and although it lost ground, with these tapes more views of July could take the lead again.

RRR

The movie most expensive in history made in India, this is the premise of RRR the tape that devastates with the audience in the month of July and it’s nothing to be from more views in the history of Netflixso its recent premiere may be the ideal pretext for you to give this film a chance.

In this epic saga set in pre-independent India, a fearless warrior on a daring mission comes face to face with a ruthless British policeman.

heavy girls

Mean Girls is one of the new cult films, starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, it became the favorite film of millennial girls, who grew up motivated by the different versions of popular teenagers that appear in this film that is part of the works that devastate with the audience this month of July in Netflix.

Mean Girls tells the story of a young woman who spends her childhood in Africa, Cady must face life in a typical American high school, and will befriend three of the most popular and manipulative girls in high school.

Natural Born Killers

Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis and Robert Downey Jr star in Natural Born Killers, one of the most influential films of the 90’s that devastates with the audience of Netflix During the month of July. If action movies and serial killers are your favorite option, you can’t miss this cult piece that is one of the more views this month.

This film tells the story of Micky and Mallory, two bright, attractive young men, victims of a traumatized childhood, who become lovers and discover that they were born to kill. Both are bloodthirsty butchers who kill ruthlessly for pleasure and are causing mass hysteria with their mass murders.