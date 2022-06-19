3 Most Viewed NETFLIX Movies TRENDING in June

The time has come to find out what the most viewed movies in Netflix this month of June after they captivated the audience with their deep stories and that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, so today we recommend these 3 films to enjoy with the whole family.

Fun for the whole family is guaranteed with these 3 films that are in trend and available within the vast catalog of Netflixso there is no excuse not to enjoy these great works.

Claw

The film starring Adam Sandler is the most seen of the month of June in Netflixbut it could be one of the films of the year since it is daily in trend not only on the platform, but on social networks who even put the comedy actor as an Oscar candidate.

It is one of the best bets for Father’s Day because it tells a story of self-improvement that is going around the world for the great performance that is offered, far from the films to which Sandler has accustomed us. ‘Claw’ is unrivaled when it comes to film most seen of the month.

The Man from Toronto

One of the most anticipated comedies of all of 2022 is coming to Netflix this month of Juneit is ‘The Man from Toronto’, a film that brings together the talents of Kaled Cuoco, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson to deliver a work that is trending this month.

In this story we will see how a case of mistaken identity forces a clumsy entrepreneur to team up with an infamous killer, known as ‘the Man from Toronto’, in order to stay alive.

Pollonejo and the Hamster of the Dark

The smallest of the home are one of the great engines for the industry, that is why Netflix continues betting on this sector with one of the films more views of the month of June with ‘Pollonejo y el Hámster De La Oscuridad’, a tape that can be found in trend for the kids.

In this story we will see a young animal explorer who teams up with two friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle does. He sees everything you want. This fun adventure comedy for the whole family is inspired by the graphic novels of Chris Grine