3 movies about serial killers based on real cases

Many real life stories make it to the movies. These are some cases of serial killers that made it to the big screen.

the stories of serial killers they are always straight material to film adaptations. Because of the impressive story that it carries, because of the impact it has generated on the town or society at the time it happened or because it has all the chilling elements to be a movie, these stories are usually among the best known by the public. And the ones that matter the most.

Therefore, in cinephileswe tell you 3 movies about real cases of serial killers that were adapted for the big screen.

the Irish

the last movie of Martin Scorsese so far is from 2019 and is based on the biography of Frank Sheeran. It is the adaptation of the book I heard ypu paint housesabout the carpenter Sheeran who finds himself involved in organized crime in the 1950s.

The cast is made up of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Stephen Graham, Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Harvey Keitel, among others. This political and biographical drama / thriller is one of the great films of the end of the last decade and is a close to the director’s mafia films (which is why the cast is made up of the most faithful interpreters of his filmography). .

The official synopsis reads: “It chronicles one of the country’s great unsolved mysteries: the disappearance of legendary union man Jimmy Hoffa. A great journey through the murky ins and outs of organized crime; its internal mechanisms, its rivalries and its connection with politics.“.

The film is available at Netflix.

Zodiac

Of David Fincherpremiered in 2007 and has Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. Y Mark Ruffalo as protagonists. It’s a movie about the people who tried to find the Zodiac killer in California.

Its synopsis reads: The “Zodiac Killer” is a serial killer who, between 1966 and 1978, killed numerous people in San Francisco while sending clue letters to the media. The action focuses on the long investigations of two detectives who tried to hunt him down and the investigations of two journalists who tried to find out his identity.“.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

With Zack Efron, Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelarioamong others, is the story of the crimes of Ted Bundy told from the perspective of his girlfriend, who for years denied the murderer’s dark side.

Directed by Joe BerlingerIs available in Netflix and has been part of the catalog since 2019.

What would you add, Cinephiles?