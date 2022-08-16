3 movies available in streaming with which to remember a remarkable actress

Finally the tragedy has occurred and the family has been forced to remove life support to Anne Heche after his recovery after a traumatic car accident was unfeasible. A terrible way for a person to die, and a heartbreaking way to lose an artistwhich had its impact during the course of his career.

Especially prominent in the nineties, and thanks to the soap opera ‘Another World’, although he also had his remarkable film appearances. Likewise, she was the Marion Crane of Gus Van Sant’s daring remake of ‘Psycho’. Today we remember it with three other different films that we can see in streaming and where he also had a notable presence.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997)





Address: Jim Gillespie. Distribution: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Bridgette Wilson, Anne Heche.

A little 90s classic (in fact, the poster with its cast couldn’t be more personification of the decade) that brought together slasher, mystery and teen drama to give a highly entertaining film. Heche is part of the formidable cast that gives life to a group of teenagers, including some pursued by a mysterious killer who reveals he knows about the accident they had the year before drunk at the wheel.

See in Filmin

Donnie Brasco (1997)





Address: Mike Newell. Distribution: Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, Anne Heche, Michael Madsen, James Russo, Bruno Kirby.

Although this time she got the usually ungrateful role of the wife in the criminal or gangster drama, hers It was one of the cases that stood out so much that it could not go unnoticed. She is one of the great virtues of this film, which at times is the go-to version of this genre that boomed during the decade due to the success of ‘One of Ours’, although it is not short of great moments and a more than solid dynamic between Johnny Depp and Al Pacino.

See in Filmin

‘Reincarnation’ (‘Birth’, 2004)





Address: Jonathan Glaser. Distribution: Nicole Kidman, Cameron Bright, Danny Huston, Lauren Bacall, Anne Heche.

After having relevance during the nineties in several films with commercial projection, Heche began to opt for other productions of a more modest and free nature. And it’s hard to fall for something more free and risky than a Jonathan Glazer film, especially in an intimate fantasy drama as exquisite as it is ambiguoustouching on topics such as loss and memory in a very poignant way.

Watch on HBO Max | Criticism in Espinof