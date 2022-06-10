3 movies based on real events to watch on Netflix

Do you like movies based on stories that happened in real life? If that is the case, then we leave you a series of recommendations for you to enjoy in Netflix.

Cleveland Abduction

2015 – Dir: Alex Kalymnios

A single mother becomes the first victim of kidnapper Ariel Castro. She finds herself trapped in her house for 11 years, where she eventually becomes a friend and sister to two other women who are being held captive.

More about Cleveland Abduction on this note.

Bohemian Rhapsody

2018 – Dir: Bryan Singer

Biographical film inspired by the life of Freddie Mercury, from misfit to lead singer of the iconic Queen, and the band’s eventful rise to fame. This film was one of the most renowned of 2018 and collected a large number of awards. This musical shows us up close a version of Mercury’s life (rami maleck), with some reservations but with an irresistible approach to the work of Queen.

Eat Pray Love

2010 – Dir: Ryan Murphy

After several sentimental failures, a woman decides to find herself through a trip through Italy, India, Bali and Indonesia. Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) had everything a woman can dream of, a husband, a house and a brilliant career, but she was lost, confused, dissatisfied. Once divorced, and after a period of reflection, she decides to abandon her comfortable life and risks everything, embarking on a trip around the world.. The story is based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s autobiographical bestseller.