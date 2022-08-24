3 movies based on true events

The history of the human being is full of events so impressive that they were brought to the big screen. Such is the case of the three movies that we want to recommend today, which are based on real events.

The weapon of deception

2022 – Dir: John Madden

During World War II, two intelligence officers use a dead body and fake papers to outsmart German troops.. Thus, this film tells a human story of soldiers in the shadows, who fight a different kind of war outside the trenches and moving in deception, persecuted by the knowledge that certainty and the guarantee of success are not assured.

the white raven

2017 – Dir: Ralph Fiennes

Russia, 1961. Rudolf Nureyev, the greatest ballet dancer of all time, travels outside the Soviet Union for the first time as a member of the prestigious Kirov Ballet Company. Although the KGB closely follows his steps and despite the great danger that defection entailed at the time, Nureyev will flee making a decision that could change the course of his life forever..

Extraordinary

2017 – Dir: Stephen Chobsky

This film revolves around August Pullman, a boy born with a facial deformity who, after years of being educated at home, decides to go to a school where he must learn to deal with bullying and prejudice from his peers.. The film stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson Y Jacob Tremblay.