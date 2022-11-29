3 Movies From The “Fast And Furious” Star You Never Seen

Paul Walker He is one of the actors most remembered by fans of the action cinema of the last times. And it is that she starred, along with Vin Dieselone of the most famous sagas of this genre: “Fast and furious”.

It was thanks to this series of films that he achieved rise to stardom and reach the worldwide fame. But this also made many of his previous filmsand even the ones he did in the middle of recording of this franchise, will remain relegated to the background.

after his death in a car accident November 30, 2013many of his followers began to review his roles in other productions, where worked with renowned directors and performers. For this reason, at Clarín, we bring you a selection of three not-so-remembered films by Paul Walkeroutside of “Fast and Furious”.

“Hours” (2013)







This film was released shortly after the actor’s death.

The film directed by eric heisserer follow a father who must save her newborn daughter before the arrival of Hurricane Katrina. The main problem is that they were forgotten during the evacuation. Together with Walker they act Genesis Rodriguez and Shane Jacobsen.

Trailer for “Hours” (2013)

“Eight Below” (2006)







“Eight Below” is directed by producer Frank Marshall.

Due to the lashing cold of the Antarcticaa group of explorers must leave behind several of their sled dogs, who will have to fight against harsh weather conditions and other wild animals. Directed by acclaimed producer Frank MarshallPaul Walker is accompanied in this film by Bruce Greenwood and Jason Biggs.

Trailer for “Eight Below” (2006)

“Flags of Our Fathers” (2006)









This feature film is directed by the renowned actor and director Clint Eastwood. Photo: AP.

From the master hand of Clint EastwoodPaul Walker acts in this film that narrates the events of the Battle of Iwo Jimaduring the Second World Warand in particular of the soldiers who They raised the American flag that day.

Trailer for “Flags of Our Fathers” (2006)

