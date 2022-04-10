3 movies on Netflix Spain ideal to watch with the family

The moment of choosing a movie is often quite tedious because of the number of titles available and the fear of ending up choosing one that is not worth it. Much more so when that movie is on Netflix, a platform that has one of the largest catalogs in the world, with offers for all tastes.

For this reason, for those who want to enjoy a good, entertaining and light movie, ideal to watch as a family and share a nice moment, we have chosen three unmissable titles: available in the Spanish catalog of the N platform.

Spirited Away

This amazing classic Studio Ghibli, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, tells the story of a girl who, during a trip with her family, ends up in a very particular kingdom where her parents are turned into pigs. She will try to rescue them, while she finds out where she is and who she can be her allies. Not only is the story entertaining and well thought out, but it is packed with teachings, values, and cunning that only Miyazaki can represent.

Winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film, it occupies the reserved place among the best in history.

super nerds

One of the best teen movies of recent years. Olivia Wilde takes the theme: adolescents with a crisis of age and desire to have fun and takes it to a much more intelligent level, with characters with a lot to offer and who give unforgettable moments. Without moralities or nonsense, this film, unlike others in the genre, is unpredictable and ambitious. Largely responsible for this are its two protagonists: Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. Completing the cast are Lisa Kudrow, Jason Sudeikis and Jessica Williams.

Transylvania hotel

Another animated movie, much looser than the first on this list. Starring Adam Sandler and his friends: Kevin James, David Spade, Steves Bucemi (no, not one of those movies), Selena Gomez Y Andy Samberg, tells the story of a good Dracula, who has built a huge castle to defend monsters from humans. The problem arises when his daughter falls in love, precisely, with a human. With high moments of humor, gags that never go out of style, this film, although it sometimes falls into common places, ends up rounding out a very entertaining story.

