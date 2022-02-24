3 Movies That Deserve A Second Chance Coming To Your House This Week – CINEMABLEND

These three titles hit theaters last year and failed to qualify as blockbusters, but now you have the chance to enjoy them from the comfort of your couch. Fancy a home movie session?

The year 2021 was full of theatrical releases. It was a symptom that the cinema was starting its machinery again after a 2020 in which the theaters had to close due to the coronavirus crisis. Now, streaming platforms make available to their subscribers some of the titles to take into account from last year. This week three films are released that you should not miss and that, although they were not blockbusters at the time, they deserve a second chance: one horror, one action and one western.

The King’s Man: The First Missionthe prequel to Kingsman: Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circlearrives at Disney+ Without aditional costs. The film is a trip back in time that tells how the famous British agency was formed.

Also available in hbo max cry male, Clint Eastwood’s last Western. Finally, Time by M. Night Shyamalan, one of the great horror films of 2021, opens in Movistar+.

Then check out theThe three outstanding films that are released on platforms this week:

‘The King’s Man: The First Mission’

How was the British organization you work for founded? Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth)? The answer is in The King’s Man: The First Mission. The prequel to the saga, again with Matthew Vaughn behind the scenes, goes back in time to the World War I to tell how the Duke of Oxford created Kingsman.

‘The King´s Man: The first mission’: The characters and real stories of the film that you will not believe are

The film, released in theaters in December 2021, lands on Disney+ at no additional cost so you can enjoy for the first time -or again- this story in which actors such as Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Tom Hollander, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou.

‘The Kings Man: The first mission’: Discover Rasputin, the best character in the saga

Set shortly before the outbreak of the Great War, the Duke of Oxford, aided by his agents, attempts to end the conflict after suffering a significant loss. Historical figures walk through the film, such as Rasputin –who stars in the most spectacular action scene of the film- the king George Vthe kaiser William II and the tsar Nicholas II.

where to see it: Disney+ starting February 23.

‘cry male’

Clint Eastwood has once again placed himself in front of and behind the cameras at his 90 years in cry male. The latest project by the director and actor is based on the homonymous novel by N. Richard Nash and, although it did not obtain large box office figures in its run through theaters -more than 14 million dollars worldwide-, now you can give a second opportunity to this western thanks to its premiere on HBO Max.

‘The Power of the Dog’ and 10 Other Western Movies That Will Make You Change Your Mind If You Don’t Like The Genre

cry male follows a horse breeder whose wife and son are murdered. As he wonders who is behind the deaths of his family, the protagonist falls into a depression and ends up working for a man who blackmails him. His boss orders him to bring back his son, who is living with his ex-partner in Mexico, if he doesn’t want to be fired.

In addition to Eastwood, who gives life to the protagonist of this story, cry male counts in its cast with Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven and Horacio Garcia Rojas.

where to see it: hbo max starting February 24.

‘Time’

2021 marked the return of M.Night Shyamalan to the big screen. Time is the last work of the director of titles like The sixth Sense and The visit and, on this occasion, the director has been inspired by the graphic novel Sand castles and on a beach found in Spain.

‘Time’: We order the M. Night Shyamalan films from worst to best according to SensaCine’s critics

The film follows a family who is about to spend a vacation on a paradisiacal beach. However, when they arrive at the place things start to get terrifying. Time goes by at full speed and minutes turn into hours: children who become adults. Adults who become old people… The lives of the characters who set foot on that beach are reduced to a single day.

‘Time’: discover the beach that inspired the story: it is surprising and it is in Spain

Time features an all-star cast led by Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen and Abbey Lee.

where to see it: Movistar+ starting February 25.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter