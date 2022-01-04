3 movies that start the week with a smile on Netflix

Like every week, Netflix (Latin America) renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers do not run out of anything to see.

We recommend below 3 movies Perfect for starting the week with a pure smile Netflix:

Ted

The funny comedy of 2012 arrived a few days ago Netflix. “Your best friend is seedy, loud and… a teddy bear. How do you tell him your girlfriend doesn’t like him? ” As the synopsis of the film says.

The film was directed by Seth MacFarlane and stars Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Seth MacFarlane, Giovanni Ribisi, Laura Vandervoort, Joel McHale, among others. It takes 106 minutes.

team seal

The 2021 South African animated film arrived last week in Netflix. “After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, an adorable but stubborn seal animal, assembles a team of SEALs to battle a band of sharks that control the neighborhood. But this cheerful group of international seals have not been trained for such a task, ”he points out to the film’s synopsis.

His father

Exciting film of 2021 with Kevin Hart. “A novice and widower father faces doubts, fears, pain and dirty diapers by raising his daughter alone. Inspired by a true story. ”

The film was directed by Paul Weitz and stars Kevin Hart, Anthony Carrigan, Alfre Woodard, Paul Reiser, Diwanda Wise, Lil ‘Ral Horie and others. The film lasts 110 minutes.