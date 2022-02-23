3 movies to celebrate Drew Barrymore’s birthday on Netflix

This Tuesday, February 22, the American actress drew Barrymore turns 47 and what better way to celebrate his birthday reviewing some of his most popular films.

Below we recommend 3 movies from drew Barrymore available on Netflix and ideal to go through the week with a smile:

Changing roles

Funny comedy of 2020 that is available in Netflix. “With her career hanging in the balance, a movie star hires her stunt double to go to rehab for her, never imagining she’d love the role so much,” the film’s synopsis says.

The film was directed by Jamie Babbit and stars drew Barrymore, TJ Miller, Holland Taylor, Ellie Kemper, Andrew Rannells, Lena Dunham, Michelle Buteau, among others. It has a duration of 101 minutes.

Like it was the first time

Funny 2004 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and drew Barrymore. “A veterinarian repeatedly tries to make a woman who has problems with his memory fall in love with him again,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Peter Segal and stars Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Dan Aykroyd, Amy Hill, Lusia Strus, Allen Covert, among others. It has a duration of 99 minutes.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The sequel to ‘Charlie’s Angels’ premiered in 2003 and is available at Netflix. “Three devoted girls. One fallen angel. This fight will move the heavens and the earth and show a lot of skin,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by McG and stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore, Bernie Mac, Justin Theroux, Crispin Glover, Robert Patrick, among others. It has a duration of 105 minutes.

