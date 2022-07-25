3 movies to remember that loving is also letting go

dear john

He serving in the army, she at home as a student. Coping with a long-distance relationship is not easy, but the love between John Y savannah it is so strong that they are determined to support it through letters.

However, when the differences, insecurities and traumas begin to affect the relationship, They will have to make tough decisions and find a way to rescue that romance.. Will be able?

I love you forever

Claire has been in love with Henry all his life. The problem is that Henry has a genetic anomaly that condemns him to live your life on a changing time scale and travel to the past and futureso that Claire you never know when they might see each other.

It is an original love story that teaches us to reflect on attachment and absolute dedication, with the great performances of Eric Bana Y Rachel McAdams in star roles.

Until we meet again

This is one of the movies Netflix with a Latin American stamp that is unmissable, since the spectator will meet Salvador Campodonicoa young and successful Spanish businessman whose family owns the most important hotel corporation in all Spain.

Carrying out a project in Peru, savior meet Arianaa backpacking adventurer who lives a life completely opposite to hers, free from ties.

“Queen”, the new LGBTQI+ Polish miniseries to watch on Netflix “Queen”, the new LGBTQI+ Polish miniseries to watch on Netflix

“Queen” drew the attention of users Netflix. the polish series LGBTQI+ tells the story of a complicated meeting of the protagonist with his granddaughter and with the daughter he had never gotten to know, so his routine and life until that moment take a totally different turn; it also deals with issues such as family secrets and the struggle for a search for self-acceptance and for respect, including friends, but above all the family.

Directed by Lukasz komicki, this creation by Arni Olafur Asgeirsson, with an LGBTQI+ theme, has only four chapters, 50 minutes each.

So far, this television installment has a fairly positive overall rating thanks to its narrative quality. As reported by Decider, it is “a soft, yet powerful drama about a man who thought he was sure of who he was, discovering things about himself at an advanced age and becoming better for it.”

Will there be a second season? “Queen”?

It should be noted that at the moment there is no confirmed second season beyond that Reina has a total of 7,400,000 hours watched in its first week in the TOP 10 of the most played.