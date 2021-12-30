How to spend a pleasant evening at home waiting for midnight? In front of a good movie, of course! Here are the 3 films to see on New Year’s Eve on Netflix that will make us laugh, move and reflect glued to the screen.

How to spend New Year’s Eve at home

Again this year, New Year’s Eve will be marked by caution. No gatherings and parties in the square, no dancing in the disco. Many will then spend the evening at home, surrounded by their closest affections.

But a quiet celebration doesn’t necessarily have to be boring! First of all you can have fun cooking in company: perhaps preparing one of these three original recipes with the pastry, which transform cotechino and lentils into a refined and tasty dish for New Year’s Eve. Or by DIY creating a place card that turns into a nice surprise for midnight.

But, after dinner, how to pass the time before the fateful countdown? A great idea is to watch a good movie with friends. There are three titles available on Netflix that are sure to entertain everyone.

3 movies to see on New Year’s Eve on Netflix that will make us laugh, move and reflect glued to the screen

The first film not to be missed is not a classic for the holidays, but a recent proposal. This satirical comedy has in fact been released a few days ago on Netflix and just a few weeks ago at the cinema. There is therefore no risk that most of the guests have already seen the film.

This is Don’t Look Up, by director Adam McKay. The plot follows the events of two astronomers who try to warn humanity: a huge comet is on a collision course with the Earth and threatens to destroy the Planet. But the news is greeted by the general lack of interest.

The premise is dramatic and the film is at times moving, but not heavy. Indeed, looking at it, you laugh. Above all, however, it is reflected: not only on the effects of climate change, but also on how humanity has faced Covid 19.

In short, the film is suitable for concluding the past year and waiting hopefully for the new one. Some have found Don’t Look Up too long, but the two hours and twenty hours are perfect for passing the time before midnight.

The icing on the cake is the stellar cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

Not everyone, however, wants to reflect on a party evening. For a more cheerful atmosphere, there is nothing better than a romantic comedy. On Netflix there are two perfect ones for the occasion.

A little romance while waiting for the new year

The first romantic comedy not to be missed on New Year’s Eve is “Holidate”, a film released in 2020. The story narrated takes place during the holidays: two strangers, played by Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, are tired of spending the holidays single. So they decide to spend the holidays as Platonic “boyfriends”, making fun of their relatives. But feelings are around the corner …

In short, a perfect film for those who are tired of uncles who ask every Christmas: “and don’t you have a girlfriend? When do you get married? “

The third and last proposal is now a classic for New Year’s Eve. Almost everyone has already seen it, but we always look at it with pleasure: we are talking about Bridget Jones’s Diary. The initial monologue on good intentions for the new year is now a cult scene. To start 2022 with a little healthy lightness.

