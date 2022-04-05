3 movies to start the week with pure Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Here we recommend 3 movies that recently arrived on Netflix and that are ideal to start the week in the best way:

Anna: The danger has a name.

2019 French action movie out now on Netflix. “Determined to end a life of abuse, a woman becomes a KGB assassin under the cover of being a model in Paris. Her plans are dashed when her identity is revealed,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Luc Besson and stars Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Lera Abova, Alexander Petrov, Nikita Pavlenko, Anna Krippa, among others. It has a duration of 119 minutes.

Emily Rose’s exorcism

2005 horror film that can be seen in Netflix. “An agnostic lawyer becomes concerned when she begins to believe her client, a priest accused of involuntary manslaughter after an exorcism gone wrong,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Scott Derrickson and stars Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, Campbell Scott, Jennifer Carpenter, Colm Feore, Joshua Close, Kenneth Welsh, Duncan Fraser, JR Bourne, Mary Beth Hurt, among others. It has a duration of 119 minutes.

Hacker: Threat in the network

2015 action movie out now on Netflix. “An imprisoned hacker is set free to help a team of American and Chinese experts catch a cyberterrorist,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Michael Mann and stars Chris Hemsworth, Wang Leehom, Tang Wei, Viola Davis, Ritchie Coster, Holt McCallany, Andy On, Christian Borle, John Ortiz, Yorick van Wageningen, among others. It has a duration of 133 minutes.

