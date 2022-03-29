3 movies to start the week with pure Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 movies that recently arrived on Netflix (Latin America) and that are ideal to start the week in the best way:

Escape Room: No Exit

2019 horror movie that arrived a few days ago at Netflix (Latin America). “Six strangers use their wits to survive a series of deadly and mysterious rooms that harbor their worst nightmares. Will they make it or die trying?” Indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Adam Robitel and stars Taylor Russell, Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, Nik Dodani, Adam Robitel, Kenneth Fok, among others. It has a duration of 99 minutes.

The prince and I

Romantic film from 2004 that also arrived a few days ago at Netflix (Latin America). “When a freshman and one of her classmates fall in love with her, she doesn’t know that he is actually a Danish prince spending the year in America,” the film’s synopsis states.

The film was directed by Martha Coolidge and stars Julia Stiles, Luke Mably, Miranda Richardson, James Fox, Ben Miller, Eliza Bennett, John Bourgeois, Alberta Watson, among others. It has a duration of 110 minutes.

The dead don’t die

2019 horror comedy that is available on Netflix (Latin America). “A celestial event raises the dead in the normally placid town of Centerville, a situation that the police chief and his assistant struggle to control,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Jim Jarmusch and stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Selena Gomez and Austin Butler. It has a duration of 105 minutes.

