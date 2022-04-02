3 movies to start throbbing the weekend on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and incorporates new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 movies that recently arrived on Netflix and that are ideal to start throbbing the weekend:

Trust no one: On the trail of the king of cryptocurrencies

Documentary from 2022 that arrived this week at Netflix. “When the founder of a failed cryptocurrency exchange dies suddenly, angry investors suspect that his death is not what it seems at first glance,” the synopsis of the documentary states.

The documentary was directed by Luke Sewell and has a duration of 91 minutes.

Hail

Argentine film of 2022 that arrived this week at Netflix. “A famous meteorologist who fails to prevent a destructive hail storm is forced to flee to his hometown, where he embarks on a journey of rediscovery,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Marcos Carnevale and stars Guillermo Francella, Peto Menahem, Romina Fernandes, Martín Seefeld, Laura Fernández, Eugenia Guerty, Viviana Saccone, among others. It has a duration of 119 minutes.

fruits of the wind

2022 film that arrived a few days ago at Netflix. “A man breaks into a billionaire’s empty vacation home, but everything goes awry when the arrogant tycoon and his wife arrive on a last-minute plan,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Charlie McDowell and stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Omar Leyva, among others. It has a duration of 92 minutes.

