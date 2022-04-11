3 movies to start throbbing the weekend on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and incorporates new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 movies that recently arrived on Netflix and that are ideal to start throbbing the Weekend:

Furious

Polish film from 2021 that arrived a few days ago at Netflix. “A police officer makes her ex-boyfriend an irrefutable offer: either she infiltrates a group of violent fans to get information or her brother goes to jail,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Cyprian T. Olencki and stars Mateusz Banasiuk, Weronika Ksiazkiewicz, Mateusz Damiecki, Lukasz Simlat, Wojciech Zielinski, Szymon Bobrowski, among others. It has a duration of 141 minutes.

Deadline: To the limit

2017 horror movie available at Netflix. “A group of medical students explore the afterlife by temporarily stopping their hearts. But their experiment has horrible side effects,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Niels Arden Oplev and stars Elliot Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, Kiersey Clemons, Beau Mirchoff, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Kiefer Sutherland, among others. It has a duration of 110 minutes.

The hidden truth

2015 film now available on Netflix. “This drama is based on the true story of the forensic pathologist who found a link between concussions in NFL players and brain disorders,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Peter Landesman and stars Will Smith, Alec Baldwin, Albert Brooks, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Arliss Howard, Paul Reiser, Luke Wilson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, among others. It has a duration of 123 minutes.

