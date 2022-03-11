3 movies to start throbbing the weekend on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix renews its catalog and incorporates new films of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

Below we recommend 3 movies that recently arrived on Netflix and that are ideal to start throbbing the weekend:

a shadow in my eye

2021 Danish film now available on Netflix. “World War II. The destinies of several inhabitants of Copenhagen converge when a bomb accidentally hits a school full of children. Based on real events,” indicates the synopsis of the moving film.

The film was directed by Ole Bornedal and stars Danica Curcic, Alex Høgh Andersen, Susse Wold, Fanny Bornedal, Caspar Phillipson and Morten Suurballe, among others. It has a duration of 107 minutes.

The desire in me

2021 Polish film that arrived a couple of days ago at Netflix. “Poland, 1960s. Actress and singer Kalina Jedrusik is more popular than ever, but an official she has squashed threatens to ruin her career,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz and stars Maria Debska, Leszek Lichota, Krzysztof Zalewski, Bartlomiej Kotschedoff, Katarzyna Obidzinska, Borys Szyc and Rafal Rutkowski. It has a duration of 105 minutes.

Bumblebee

Successful film of 2018 that reached Netflix some days ago. “In 1987, Bumblebee takes refuge on Earth to escape the Decepticons. The battered Beetle’s enemies track him down when he befriends a sad young woman,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, John Ortiz, Stephen Schneider, Glynn Turman, Ricardo Hoyos and Len Cariou. It has a duration of 114 minutes.

