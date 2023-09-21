3 Movies to Watch If You’re Jewish and Gay

This article was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the work of the writers and actors currently on strike, the films covered here would not exist.

TW: This piece contains anti-Semitism and mention of the Holocaust.

In bradley cooper’s upcoming movie TeacherThe complicated romantic life of Leonard Bernstein will finally be brought to the big screen. You probably know him as the composer of the original 1957 musical story of the west, Rather than focus on his musical talents, the film will look at his marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre, which was partly troubled due to Bernstein’s various affairs with men. However, even before the film’s release, Cooper has come under criticism for his portrayal of the famous Jewish musician.

To play this character he wears a prosthetic nose. The choice has already been criticized by many as a “Jewish face”, but it was not helped by the fact that Cooper himself is not Jewish. While the Anti-Defamation League did not consider the prosthetic anti-Semitic, the response raised questions about how LGBTQ+ Jewish people should be portrayed.

The intersection of being queer and Jewish would certainly provide endless opportunities to tell interesting and important stories, so why aren’t there more movies about it?

It is difficult to define a film as Jewish because each person’s experience in the community is diverse and unique. However, Jewish people have been a part of cinema for as long as the medium has existed. Unfortunately, they are not often portrayed positively. One of the oldest surviving depictions of a British Jewish character Robber and Jew From 1908, as you can imagine, only the anti-Semitic stereotypes of the time were enforced. David Lean’s conversion Oliver Twist The money-loving criminal Fagin was added to the cinematic canon in 1948. Once again, not great representation for the Jewish population.

Despite open and rampant anti-Semitism throughout the film industry, Jewish people have always been trying to tell their stories. After all, according to Rolling stone’Jay Michelson, Jewish immigrants founded several American studios such as Warner Bros., Paramount, and Universal.

When the persecution of the Jewish people reached one of its highest points during World War II, film releases were rife with propaganda against the community. Jewish people were forced to hide their identities, otherwise they faced imprisonment or worse.

In the years since the Holocaust and World War II, there has been a massive change in Jewish representation in films. movies like Fiddler on the Roof (1971) and 1983 yentel Provided a more nuanced portrayal of the community. That being said, Jewish representation still has a long way to go, especially in Western cinema. One of the most recent examples comes from a critically panned Netflix comedy you people (2023) which explores the ambivalent race relations between Muslim and Jewish communities in America. While the creators certainly had better intentions than the propaganda makers of nearly 80 years ago, poor representation of the Jewish people still harms the community.

Another criticism of the portrayal of Jewish characters is that many of their stories are rooted in the community’s troubled roots rather than offering more hopeful endings. The horror of the Holocaust should not be forgotten, but it can be disappointing for the Jewish community to see such persecution repeated so frequently. like movies book thief (2013) and the boy in the Striped pajamas (2008) are emotionally devastating, yet contribute to the issue. While it is important to tell these stories, there are more Jewish narratives that have yet to be explored.

However, there are few films that capture this experience. Our list is by no means exhaustive, but it highlights some films that are moving away from the extremely poor treatment of Jewish people in cinema.

1. Disobedience

A film that combines Sapphic romance and two of the best Rachel: What’s not to love? Based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, Disobedience (2017) follows Ronit (Rachel Weisz) who must return to the Orthodox Jewish community where she grew up following the death of her father. Upon her return, she reconnects with her childhood best friend and romantic partner Esti (Rachel McAdams), who is now married to a mutual friend, Dovid (Bernardo Santos).

Director Sebastian Lelio is also known for his work a wonderful woman (2017) and Wonder (2022), makes the film feel as if we are almost intervening in the intimate conversation between Esti and Ronit. They quietly discuss each other’s sexuality and share secrets like schoolgirls, distancing themselves from the very strict Orthodox Jewish setting. While Lelio raises subtle questions about whether Esti can reconcile her sexuality and her religion, she focuses on the loneliness that often comes with leaving the community.

The love scenes between the two women feel extremely intimate, and it is so refreshing to see a Sapphic relationship portrayed in a Jewish story.

2. Trembling before G-d

tremble before gd (2001) also focuses on the relationship between the Orthodox Jewish community and gay people, but takes a very different approach. The documentary shows how LGBTQ+ people are treated in Judaism, particularly looking at gay men and lesbians.

The film explores the stories of various queer Jewish people, from gay men who were ostracized from the community as teenagers, to lesbians who chose to live with their husbands and ignore their attractions to women. .

When it was released, this document was an eye-opener for many people inside and outside the community. However, the film is far from perfection, and has been accused of presenting a one-sided argument about how Orthodox Jewish people respond to members of the LGBTQ+ community. Watching it today is more like a snapshot of the community when this topic was beginning to be questioned more, rather than a definitive guide to how queer Jewish people are treated now.

3. Shiv Baby

Emma Seligman uses her own experiences growing up Jewish and gay to present this hilarious and refreshing take on the topic. We follow Rachel Sennott who plays Danielle, a college student who is dragged to shiva (the week-long period of mourning following a funeral). She becomes frustrated with both her sugar daddy and her ex-girlfriend Maya (Molly Gordon) and dreams of chaos.

The memorable score, featuring plucked strings, adds a tense tone to the seemingly cozy family reunion. Danielle must smile during ignorant conversations with aunts and hide her shock as she learns that her sugar daddy has a family of his own.

shiv baby (2020) is never predictable, jumping from comedy skit to tense thriller in the same scene. Making Shiva the background for such a story is a genius move by Seligman. After all, what could be more hilarious and scary than your own family?