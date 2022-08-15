Entertainment

3 movies to watch Meryl Streep on Netflix

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Probably no one in the cinema environment would think it unreasonable to say that meryl streep stands on the podium of the best actresses in history. Arguments will not be missing. Eclectic, charismatic, hard-working, successful, the 73-year-old actress has the insane sum of 21 Oscar nominations, 3 statuettes, 9 Golden Globes and a 45-year career.

That is why the mere fact that the actress is part of the cast of a film is attractive for any lover of cinema and, above all, of good performances. That is why we selected 3 films available on the platform Netflix where meryl streep brings out all his talent, and that perhaps you did not know.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

If Jane Austen raised her head…

5 mins ago

Ben Affleck’s half century

12 mins ago

JK Rowling threatened with death as she supports Salman Rushdie

12 mins ago

Actress Emilia Clarke confesses how she survived two aneurysms

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button