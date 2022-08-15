3 movies to watch Meryl Streep on Netflix

Probably no one in the cinema environment would think it unreasonable to say that meryl streep stands on the podium of the best actresses in history. Arguments will not be missing. Eclectic, charismatic, hard-working, successful, the 73-year-old actress has the insane sum of 21 Oscar nominations, 3 statuettes, 9 Golden Globes and a 45-year career.

That is why the mere fact that the actress is part of the cast of a film is attractive for any lover of cinema and, above all, of good performances. That is why we selected 3 films available on the platform Netflix where meryl streep brings out all his talent, and that perhaps you did not know.

Dance

The funny musical that emerged from Broadway

Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and a musical. Probably an attractive combo for any nostalgic who remembers Mamma Mia, or for those who enjoy musicals, a genre that American cinema has successfully developed over the years. In this case, Meryl is a fallen Broadway actress who, together with other colleagues in similar situations, decide to find a cause for which they can return to the scene. And they find her with a young woman who has been banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend.

my africa

A young Meryl Streep in this unmissable classic

If we name the nostalgic, Netflix It is also responsible for offering an unforgettable film in the filmography of the actress. Directed by the late director Sydney Pollack, this beautiful film in which Meryl plays a young woman in Africa in a troubled relationship.and there he meets a free-spirited hunter (no less than Robert Redford) with whom he will fall deeply in love. An absolute success in the year of its release and winner of 7 Oscars including best film, director and photography.

Falling in love with my ex

A relaxed comedy that brings together great actors

The 2000s were especially prolific for Streep., who embarked on a wide variety of projects (not all of them successful). By 2009, the same year it was released Fantastic Mr Fox, this film also came out in which an adult mother of 3 children travels to her son’s graduation together with her ex-husband (Alec Baldwin), with whom she maintains a healthy relationship. However, by announcing this a new girlfriend, the whole relationship changes, revealing an uncomfortable facet that will cause more than one laugh, especially due to the contributions of the great Steve Martin.

