3 movies you have to watch before they leave Netflix

As it happens every month, Netflix renews its catalog and adds new series and movies of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

However, with the beginning of a new month also comes the time when many series and movies leave the streaming service, which generates the anger of subscribers as many times beloved films and series disappear. This is due to certain changes in distribution agreements.

Below we recommend 3 movies that leave Netflix in March and that you cannot miss:

Hell

2016 film that adapted a bestselling book by Dan Brown. “A Harvard professor specializing in symbology must fight against his enemies and his own amnesia to avoid a plague capable of decimating the world’s population,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Ron Howard and stars Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Ben Foster, Irrfan Khan, Omar Sy, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Ana Ularu, among others. It has a duration of 121 minutes and will be available in Netflix until next March 14.

dawn

2018 Filipino film to no longer be available on Netflix in a few days. “A fatal shipwreck prompts an innkeeper and her sister to recover the bodies of the victims… Or is it the dead who seek asylum?” indicates the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Yam Laranas and stars Anne Curtis, Marco Gumabao, Sue Prado, Allan Paule, Mercedes Cabral, Andrea Del Rosario and Ricardo Cepeda, among others. It has a duration of 110 minutes.

the ghost thread

Acclaimed 2017 film that is available on Netflix Spain, but that will cease to be on March 5. “A fashion designer meets a waitress, who becomes his model, muse and lover. Over time, their relationship becomes more and more intense and strange,” the film’s synopsis indicates.

The film was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, Camilla Rutherford, Gina McKee, Brian Gleeson, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lujza Richter, Julia Davis and Nicholas Mander. It has a duration of 131 minutes.

