3 myths you must stop believing to have more chances of winning the Mega Millions

Many methods are proposed to increase your chances of winning the Mega Millions, but they are not necessarily correct.

There’s not much to scratch it from in order to win a Mega Millions lottery draw top prize, since according to what is published on its website, the true probability of “hitting the fat man” is that you hit the exact combination of the 5 numbers, which can range from 1 to 70, in addition to the number from 1 to 25 you choose below is 1 in 302.5 million.

When you coldly see these numbers, you might think that it is quite a feat to be able to win a Mega Millions prize. Many regular players of this lottery are ardent believers that in reality, There are some strategies that would increase your chances of winning a prize.

You may have heard of them and perhaps you have already put them into practice; however, it is important that you know that they are not necessarily 100% effective, since there is only one reality: each ticket or combination has the same remote chance of being the lucky winner.

Here are 3 myths or practices that people often believe to increase their chances of winning a Mega Millions prize and that are not entirely true.

3 myths about how to win the Mega Millions

1) It is preferable to personally choose the numbers and not leave it to the machine

Mathematics experts indicate that the odds of winning the Mega Millions by picking one of the numbers is exactly the same.

What is true is that there is a tendency to choose numbers associated with significant dates in their lives, something that the lottery system does not really take into account when awarding a prize. Usually, people choose numbers less than 31, which it will make it more likely that you will have to share the prize if you win.

But when it comes to chance, it doesn’t matter if you or the machine choose the numbers; The system also doesn’t care if you bought the ticket in a big city or a remote place, much less if you spent your money in a single store or if you used all the gas stations in your town to buy the tickets.

2) If you play every day, you are more likely to win the Mega Millions

Logically, it is true that the odds of winning a prize will increase if you buy a ticket rather than not. But what must be taken into account is that Regarding the chances of winning, buying tickets regularly does not weigh as much as expanding the possibilities of playing more combinations of the same draw.

Basically, the more combinations you have in your hand, the more likely it is to hit. But of course it is not that, if you buy 2 tickets you cut the chances of hitting the jackpot in half, simply 2 tickets give you twice the infinitesimal chances of winning. You will still be in the range of the infinitesimal.

That will make people spend more money, which is not ideal. So it is recommended to collect money in a group, they are usually a smart and fun way to have more combinations to participate by investing less money.

3) Study the winning numbers and play the ones that have come out the most in order to be closer to winning

Many players are dedicated to creating systems in order to increase the chances of winning a prize. The problem is that many of these schemes are based on misconceptions about how the lottery game works.

In mathematics, There are 2 types of random events: dependent and independent. In the lottery, each individual draw is considered independent. That means the previous 100 draws will not affect the next draw. Also, the lottery does not work on individual numbers. You have to choose 5 or 6 correct combinations to win the jackpot. Therefore, the player who wants to challenge his chances should rather look at the combination pattern rather than the performance of individual numbers. The single number and the combination are 2 different concepts in the lottery.

Also, mathematicians who are experts in probability theory talk a lot about the so-called Law of Large Numbers, which says that “we should not be surprised by coincidences. In fact, we should expect coincidences to occur.” This law says that, given enough opportunities, we should expect a specific event to happen, no matter how unlikely it is each time.

