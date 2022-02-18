3 NETFLIX movies about self-love

In our daily life there are good, bad, and sometimes even worse days, so there is nothing better than to change our mood and feel inspired than to see in Netflix some films that due to their emotional and entertaining stories will help us strengthen the self-love and self-esteem.

The following tapes self-love They have interesting plots in which it is shown that despite the obstacles that must be overcome on a daily basis, one must always believe in oneself and have clear goals. In addition, they are starring prominent actors such as Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Ema Watson and even Paul Rudd.

Thus, in case you feel a bit down or simply want to spend a pleasant moment in front of the screen while enjoying Netflixyou can not miss this three films on self-love.

This is the story of an aspiring stage composer in New York City. While he awaits his big break, Jon (Andrew Garfield) writes a play that he hopes will be a hit and open doors for him. However, as he approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his impossible dream is worth it, because some people have lost faith in him.

The protagonist is Elizabeth (Julia Roberts), a New York woman who reaches a point in her life where she gets tired of commitment, of not knowing what singleness is, of looking for happiness and living within the safe, so who decides to undertake a one-year trip to Europe and Asia; places where she will get to know herself, and she will learn about new cultures and people that will teach her to be stronger and more independent.

The advantages of being invisible

Charlie (Logan Lerman) is not a boy who makes friends easily, so having changed schools makes him feel very insecure and terrified. He is definitely very different from most of his teenage classmates, which is why he only gets along with his literature teacher (Paul Rudd). However, his life takes a turn when he meets Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller), who will teach him to defend himself and deal with the setbacks of daily life.