3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE from August 22 to 25

The eighth month of the year is about to end, the smiles and memories of summer are about to be a thing of the past and to say goodbye to this period Netflix prepare a flourish with 3 films that will be premiering August 22 to 25which you cannot miss to enjoy with the whole family.

With these 3 recommendations you will have the films enough to see a marathon of good movies courtesy of Netflix and his big premieres of August 22 to 25 that arrive exclusively for all its subscribers.

Effervescent Seoul

What if there was a Korean version of Fast and Furious, well it seems that Netflix is about to find out with him premiere of Effervescent Seoul, a story that will have the fastest cars and the best actors in South Korea for all fans of this culture as part of the new films that arrive from August 22 to 25.

Fizzy Seoul is a South Korean film directed by Moon Hyun-sung and starring Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-pyo, Lee Kyu-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, and Ong Seong-wu.

that’s love

If you’re looking for a romantic comedy to share as a couple, with the premiere of ‘That’s Amor’ you’ll have this part covered when it hits the platform August 22 to 25 which will be the dates on which you can arrive on the platform of the red giant of streaming.

After making a dramatic career decision and discovering a betrayal, Sofia starts from scratch and meets a handsome chef who could be the missing ingredient in her life.

The scandal

Is movie It’s one of the premieres most important of Netflix that arrive from August 22 to 25 Well, it has a luxury cast headed by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, enough reasons not to miss this film that will give you two hours of adrenaline.

When Gretchen Carlson hit Fox News founder Roger Ailes with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, no one could predict what would happen next. Her decision prompts Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly to come forward with her own story, as well as that of many other women, inciting a movement that reverberates around the world.