3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE from May 23 to 27

Netflix plans to please all his followers to close the month of may of 2022 with these films what are they from premiere from the 23rd to the 27th of this month so that you can enjoy them, we recommend that you get comfortable in your favorite chair and give these new proposals a chance, which will be among the new arrivals and suggestions of the red giant of streaming for these days.

with these 3 films you already have the afternoon plan assured and you can enjoy them with your family, to give a great closure to the month of May in Netflix and prepare for all the surprises that come with the arrival of the sixth month of 2022.

Have a nice trip

The Turkish drama, which received multiple awards at the film festivals in which it was screened, reaches Netflix this week with his hilarious story about military love and the limits he has and doesn’t have his way of loving.

The synopsis of this film says that it tells the story of an ex-army captain who leaves for Dalyan to prevent the former lover of a friend from marrying another, but the pain and memory of a tragedy cloud the trip and it is his mission that change course forever

The gallery of broken hearts

One of the premieres most anticipated for the month of may in Netflixthis musical and romantic comedy was one of the most watched movies of 2020 despite the pandemic and will finally make its debut on the platform of the red streaming giant.

In this film we will see how in the city of New York, a young woman whose boyfriend has just left her and works in an art gallery organizes an exhibition with memories of the sentimental relationships in which she has failed.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

The My Little Pony universe expands and now reaches the world of CGI with this premiere, ‘Deja Tu Marca’, the new bet of the animated world of Netflix which aims to be a world hit.

With new characters and a story exclusive to Netflix, one of the best-selling toys of all time has one of its best chances to confirm My Little Pony as a quality-assured product.