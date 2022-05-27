3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE in the last week of May

There are only a few days left until the end of the fifth month of the year, however, the new productions do not stop reaching Netflixso next you will be able to know which are 3 films what are they from premiere on the last week of May and that you should not miss.

Some of films that they will be premiering these days in Netflix they stand out for not being from Hollywood, but one is a trick production, while another is South African, although the third proposal is an intense film with all the North American touch.

Thus, if you want to enjoy a wide variety of stories in the last week of May, you should put these amazing stories on your agenda. films of Netflix what are they from premiere and that have romance, drama, suspense and lots of action.

Netflix original Turkish film whose plot is carried out by a former army captain who decides to travel to Dalyan with the aim of preventing his friend’s beloved from marrying another man, however, on his way he will go through the pain and trauma of a tragedy that lived in combat.

South African film that tells the story of an aspiring actress who pays for her studies with the help of her boyfriend. But she shows in a lifestyle that she doesn’t have, so everything will suddenly change when she decides to get everything she wants.

Film based on real events, narrates how a small group of US soldiers in a remote base in Afghanistan must defend themselves from the brutal attack of more than 40 Taliban fighters, which resulted in one of the bloodiest clashes in war histories, also, It shows the feeling, desperation and survival instincts of those who were in the middle of the battlefield.