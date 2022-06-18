3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

New tapes keep coming to Netflixso subscribers can enjoy 3 excellent films what are they from premiere the saturday 18 Y Sunday June 19which have a wide variety of plots.

Users of Netflix that during this weekend they want to spend several hours of entertainment in front of the screen, they should not miss these films what are they from premiere and that have stories of drama and suspense.

Among the recommendations for this saturday 18 Y Sunday June 19the following films look like a great option, since in addition to being new content on the streaming platform, they are films with very interesting and dramatic narratives, and even one of them intensely captures one of the biggest problems that is currently being experienced in much of the world, racism.

Drama and crime film that deals with the story of a corrupt businessman and his high society wife who are involved in a situation against time in order to save their daughter from a famous crime boss.

Science fiction and suspense film, set in a futuristic world, where a doctor uses inmates to experiment with drugs capable of altering emotions, promising that they will obtain redemption and help create a better world.

Documentary film that is an intimate look at the life of the civil rights attorney, primarily of people of color; Ben Crump, as he challenges America to accept what the country and justice owes its clients, including the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.