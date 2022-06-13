3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE this Wednesday, June 15

The month of June 2022 was marked on the calendar since the beginning of the year for Netflix Well, it will be the month where he reveals two of his most ambitious projects in terms of films, that is why today we bring you the 3 films that they will be of premiere this Wednesday June, 15 to the delight of all its subscribers.

With these 3 recommendations of films what are they from premiere in Netflix You won’t want to get off the couch, because these are 3 stories that will seek to take the platform to the next level with stellar performances and luxury casts to satisfy the most demanding customers.

Claw

Adam Sandler and LeBron James produce this original film from Netflix which is one of the great releases of the month of June, the first critics put this film as one of the best in the career of the prolific actor and comedian, who takes his passion for basketball to another level.

In ‘Claw’ Adam Sandler plays a former NBA talent scout, who, after being unfairly fired, makes a trip to Europe where he meets a player who has everything to enter the most important basketball league in the world, will he make it?

Centaur

The new bet of the Iberian cinema and NetflixCentauro is an action film that seeks to limit the emotions of all those who dare to see its premiere next June, 15as one of the films most anticipated of this 2022.

In this film we will learn the story of a motorcycle driver who begins transporting drugs to pay off the debt of his son’s mother to some traffickers, endangering his professional future… and his life.

The Spider’s Head

The time has finally come for Netflix put as premiere ‘The Head of the Spider’ the film starring Chris Hermsworth Y Miles Tellerwill arrive at the platform June, 15 and promises to be one of the films of the year.

‘The Head of the Spider’ is one of the films most anticipated by fans of the thriller genre, based on a story by George Saunders, this story was put together by the same team that brought the hilarious Deadpool to the screen, so great action scenes are expected, seasoned with the presence of Chris Hemsworth Y Miles Teller.