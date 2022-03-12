3 NETFLIX movies that are PREMIERE this weekend of March 2022

March is already halfway through and Netflix continues to add productions to its platform, both series and movies, in order to continue attracting its subscribers with so many options that already exist in the streaming market.

This same weekend I know premiere three movies in Netflixwhich are far from the genre they share, but not from the quality that the productions can have.

The first premiere the weekend is “Invisible Look”, a film that tells the life of a young Argentine woman who takes on the task of spying on the students of a strict school in Buenos Aires, denouncing their misconduct to the authorities.

The film is a Latin American production released in 2010.

This film from 2019 continues the story that ended the series in 2016, shortly after the television series came to an end after six seasons.

The English film tells us again about the Crawley family as they prepare for a royal visit; The film features actors Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter and Maggie Smith reprising their roles from the TV series.

The headband most recent of the three and that is already available to enjoy this weekend. An original production of Netflix which features performances by Ryan Reynold and Mark Ruffalo.

The premiere This is Adam Reed, a fighter pilot and time traveler who teams up with a 12-year-old girl to save the future.

