3 NETFLIX Movies To Watch The Second Week Of March 2022

The red giant of streaming is on long tablecloths because, during the month of March, it will release some tapes that were loved by critics and its fans are already looking forward to it. these are 3 films from Netflix that you can enjoy from the second week of the month of March of 2022 on the platform.

From Ryan Reynolds to Guillermo Francella will be the protagonists of these 3 films what can you see in Netflix from the second week of March and that they will seek to recover the lost ground of the red giant of streaming in the face of the fierce competition that is waged by the public.

Related news

The Adam Project

This science fiction film is one of the great bets of Netflix not only for Marchbut of all of 2022, taking as flagship two great actors such as Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo to carry the weight of the film that promises interstellar emotions that premieres on March 11.

The Adam Project tells the story of a time traveler who from the year 2050 travels to the past to try to save the love of his life, who in the film will be played by Zoe Saldaña, which will unleash an unprecedented adventure with great potential for a saga.

midsummer

One of the most anticipated horror movies by Netflix fans is midsummerthe terrifying Scandinavian horror story will come to Netflix from the second week of the month March and it is a new horror movie classic that you cannot miss.

midsommar tells the story of a sect in Sweden that will make you fear the light and not the darkness, it was also the film that elevated the career of Florence Pugh, it is a difficult experience to tell but thanks to Netflix you can be part of it.

Hail

Netflix prepares the great return of Argentine actor Guillermo Francella, the experienced actor and comedian who stars in ‘Hail‘, the new film produced by the red giant of streaming in Latin America. Critics who have already seen the work point out that it is a film worthy of several awards.

In this film which premieres in March, Guillermo Francella plays a meteorologist who undergoes a radical change in his career when he fails to forecast a hail storm that hits the country. His fall from grace leads him to leave the city of Buenos Aires to take refuge in Córdoba.