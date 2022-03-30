3 Netflix movies you have to watch this week

We are about to finish the month of March and that is why we will let you know 3 films of Netflix that you have to see in the last week of March, being also one of them quite chilling.
These Netflix-hosted movies are based on intense, fact-based stories that you must see.
In recent weeks, people have become more curious about new trends or interesting topics, such as certain types of movies or series hosted on Netflix.
In this sense, people wonder what to expect from Netflix’s massive broadcast, especially on certain days like this spring 2022 bridge, when many people prefer to stay home and relax.
In addition, after the arrival of the virus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks, however, also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.
in the tall grass
A pregnant woman and her brother enter a field of tall grass to rescue a child, but soon realize they can’t escape and something evil lurks in the weeds.
The film is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King and Joe Hill, which was published in 2012 and starred Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Rachel Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira, Will Buie Jr and Avery Whitted.
The Mauthausen Photographer
Francesc Boix was a Catalan photographer and communist militant who participated in the Civil War fighting on the Republican side.
In his attempted exile during World War II, he was captured and sent to the Nazi concentration camp at Mauthausen.
The film, starring Mario Casas, Richard van Weyden, Alain Hernández, Adrià Salazar and Eduard Buch, is based on the life of Boix, a photographer who, after fighting in the Republican Army during the Spanish Civil War, fled into exile in France.
black crab
To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a soldier embarks on a desperate mission and crosses the frozen sea with a secret cargo.