Entertainment

3 NETFLIX Movies You Must See Before They DISAPPEAR June 13-16

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

It’s time for the catalog of Netflix have a new renewal, with the arrival of new productions during the month of June it must also be released from other films that will disappear from the platform during the 13th to the 16th of this month, so you have to see these 3 films before Leave to the red giant of streaming.

with these 3 films that we recommend you will already know what to watch during the day and how to get the best of home cinema with Netflixwaiting for new releases that are coming to the platform in the coming weeks.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Drew Barrymore wished ET the alien happy birthday

9 mins ago

Lyon multiplies the festivals this week

10 mins ago

The photo of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad and Angelina, who went viral

20 mins ago

What if Cristiano Ronaldo was…

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button