3 NETFLIX Movies You Must See Before They DISAPPEAR June 13-16

It’s time for the catalog of Netflix have a new renewal, with the arrival of new productions during the month of June it must also be released from other films that will disappear from the platform during the 13th to the 16th of this month, so you have to see these 3 films before Leave to the red giant of streaming.

with these 3 films that we recommend you will already know what to watch during the day and how to get the best of home cinema with Netflixwaiting for new releases that are coming to the platform in the coming weeks.

Super cool

One of the most hilarious comedies of recent times, level performances that guarantee you 2 hours of pure fun with ‘Super Cool’, the production that elevated the careers of Jonah Hill and Emma Watson, after giving everything in this film that will be parterre of the movies that disappear of Netflix from 13 to 16 June.

This movie tells the story of two high school students, they have high hopes for their graduation party: the young men feel challenged by society and plan to have a great time and get beautiful girls to finally be able to integrate with their classmates.

Maximum risk

One of the films that launched the great Jean Claude Van Damme, the martial artist and action actor who conquered the industry during the 90’s. Don’t miss his great performance in Maximum Risk before they leave Netflix during the month of June.

A French policeman discovers that he has had a twin when he is found murdered in Nice. From there, he decides to travel to the United States to find out more about his brother’s activities.

Elysium

Elysium and its stellar cast led by Matt Damon Y diego moon, leave Netflix during this month of Juneafter having given great moments to thousands of subscribers who love the science fiction genre with this film that fulfills everything that moviegoers want.

In 2154, the rich live in a comfortable and luxurious space station, while the poor have to live in the ruins of an overpopulated Earth. Max, an ordinary man, seems to be the only human being capable of establishing equality in the worlds.

One of the curiosities of this film that comes out of Netflix is that, it was shot in Ecatepec, because the Mexiquense municipality was used to show the precarious conditions of a post-apocalyptic world.