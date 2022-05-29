Entertainment

3 NETFLIX Movies You Must See Before They DISAPPEAR June 1st

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

With the arrival of a new month, Netflix reports on the films that disappear before June 1 so that new releases can reach the platform, know the 3 best films that you can watch in the red giant before they leave the platform and that will give you a guaranteed fun time.

The 3 films coming out of Netflix before the June 1 they will be able to give you the opportunity to spend some family time accompanied by great performances to see with the whole family.

Source link

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The reason for the impossible reappearance of Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

18 seconds ago

the extension of Mbappé, his future, the adaptation of Messi … The truths of Neymar!

1 min ago

Shakira and Nick Jonas are ready for the dance show

10 mins ago

“True Detective”: which actress will be the protagonist of the fourth season

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button