3 NETFLIX Movies You Must See Before They DISAPPEAR June 1st

With the arrival of a new month, Netflix reports on the films that disappear before June 1 so that new releases can reach the platform, know the 3 best films that you can watch in the red giant before they leave the platform and that will give you a guaranteed fun time.

The 3 films coming out of Netflix before the June 1 they will be able to give you the opportunity to spend some family time accompanied by great performances to see with the whole family.

Related news

Ghost in the Shell

The live action of the acclaimed anime film ‘Ghost in the Shell’ leaves the platform of the red streaming giant after being starred by Scarlett Johansson who left one of the most controversial performances of his career and you can’t miss the movie before it leaves Netflix.

In this film we will see the story of a cyborg who, after a brutal accident that would have ended his life, Mayor is subjected to a cyber-regeneration process that turns her into the perfect soldier. Live-action adaptation of the cult manga “Ghost in the Shell” by Masamune Shirow.

Friends with benefits

In Friends with Rights you will find one of the funniest romantic novels of recent times with an impressive cast led by Ashton Kutcher Y Natalie Portman who get into the roles in such a way that it is impossible not to be impressed with their love story that leaves Netflix before the June 1.

According to the synopsis movie tells the story of lifelong friends Emma and Adam take their relationship to the next level by having sex. Afraid of ruining their friendship, the two new lovers make a pact to keep things purely physical, no fights, no jealousy, no expectations. Emma and Adam agree to do whatever they want, wherever they want, as long as they don’t fall in love. The question is who will fall first?

Men in Black I and II

The epic saga of the secret space agency that defends Earth from alien threats closes its cycle in Netflixthe successful saga starringr Will Smith Y Harrison Ford will leave the platform before June 1 And if you haven’t seen it, this is your chance to see one of the biggest movies of recent times in science fiction with Men in Black 1 and 2.

In Men in Black we see the story of a rookie and an experienced agent of the Earth’s defense agency on a mission that will test everything they learned to see if they have what it takes to save the world and keep the secret that the Aliens They live among us.