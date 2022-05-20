3 NETFLIX Movies You Must See Before They DISAPPEAR May 16-20

Netflix is preparing to receive new material within its platform but for this, it must let go of other tapes that, although they were a success when they arrived in its catalog, time passed and it is time for them to disappear in may of the application, so if they are within your list of films to see, you will have to hurry to be able to observe these great works that disappear and that in their time were very blockbuster pieces in world cinemas.

with these tapes Netflix open space in your catalog because disappear and it is not known if they will be made available to platform subscribers again. So if you don’t have plans this afternoon, it’s time for you to get comfortable and enjoy one of these 3 films coming out of the catalog in May.

Superfly

Netflix bet big with the remake of Superfly, an original tape from 1974 that received a readjustment in 2018 and that now leaves the most popular streaming content platform during the third week of May, to make way for new streaming options. entertainment.

According to the review of the tape, we will see the story of Youngblood Priest, the king of cocaine, is about to leave the trade after facing death face to face. Priest wants to close one last deal before he retires, but the cartel and two corrupt cops are going to make it difficult for him.

Dear John

One of the most acclaimed romantic films by millennials will be part of the films that leave netflix in the coming hours of May, a classic starring amanda seyfried Y channing tatum which tells the story of an American soldier who keeps the hope of love alive by sending letters to his beloved and who has an unexpected tragic ending, so if you haven’t seen this film, it’s time you did.

Dear John is a film adaptation that will make you remember your love from high school or college when you believed that everything was possible with a lot of love but in the end you will realize that, like everything in life, it will not be forever.

The Knights

This film directed by Guy Ritchie portrays the best of his work, underworld with crazy humor, violence and peculiar characters who are willing to kill each other for money or for anything that is valuable. It stars an all-star cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant, making it one of the best-cast movies to be found in Netflix.

With non-stop action scenes and a solid plot, you must see The Knights before you know it. leave netflix during the third week of May,