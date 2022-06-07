3 NETFLIX Movies You Must See Before They DISAPPEAR Thursday June 9th

Netflix is preparing to receive new movies on its platform, but for this it must say goodbye to these 3 films that you should see before they leave the platform on June 9, because they are original stories that guarantee you a good time of fun if you do not know what to see this weekend.

these 3 films disappear of Netflix and with this, its cycle within the platform is closed, so it will be one of your last opportunities to enjoy these tremendous films full of adrenaline for this 2022.

Related news

Fantasy Island

In a remake of a television series from the 80’s ‘The Island of Fantasy’ that once starred Ricardo Montalvan and that became a cult series of the time and that has Michael Peña and Lucy Hale as strong performers of this Bloom House production.

You have to see this movie coming out of Netflix before June 9, tells the story of the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes dreams come true for the lucky guests who come to his luxurious and remote tropical resort. However, his fantasies will turn into nightmares, and the guests must solve the mystery that hides the island in order to escape with their lives.

Truth or Dare

Bloom House, the one that seems to be the production company that took the reins of horror cinema, presents this film starring Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey, which unfortunately is part of the films that disappear from Netflix on Thursday, June 9, so you must hurry so you don’t miss this tape.

In this film we will see Olivia and Lucas on the last day of their vacation in Mexico, where some young people meet a mysterious boy who leads them to an abandoned church. There they begin what at first seems like an innocent “truth or dare” game.

The Whistling Tree

In 2017 the world got to know ‘The Whising Tree’ or ‘The Wishing Tree’, a film of the new trend that originated in India where musicals are mixed with reality and reveal a completely alternative world with a lot of fantasy , that is why Netflix bet on this film but, what disappear of the platform on June 9.

According to the synopsis of this Hindi film that is still in Netflix, five children who live near a forest come together to save a magical tree that grants wishes. In this adventure, the little ones will find their own path to happiness.