3 NETFLIX Movies You Must Watch Before DISAPPEARING on May 31

There are only a few days left until the end of the fifth month of the year, so several tapes will have to stop being available in Netflixso there is still time to enjoy them, therefore, these are 3 films you must watch before they go to disappear the may 31.

The films what are they for disappear from Netflix the next may 31 They are very worth seeing, because they are of varied genres, such as comedy, action, romance and even suspense.

Related news

Thus, if you have enough time and plan to spend a few hours in front of the screen enjoying the content of Netflixyou should not miss these 3 films:

Comedy film that tells the story of a Paris policeman without much luck, who has been chasing a thief for many years who always finds a way to escape and make fun of him, but suddenly, both find themselves alone in the French capital, so perhaps it is the perfect opportunity for the officer to finally capture his nemesis.

The film tells a love story set during World War II, where a rich businessman who has a theater in Mumbai, India, has a beautiful woman as the main star of the show, who will be transferred to Burma, a country where he will meet the national army of your country. In that place, the famous star will start a love story with a Hindu soldier who fights with the British army.

Following the clues of the unsolved murder of one of her childhood friends, a journalist decides to investigate on her own. The main suspect is a famous publicist, so with the help of her friend who is a hacker, they hope to finally find the truth and do justice.