3 Netflix psychological movies that will totally grab you – FayerWayer

The catalog of Netflix is constantly expanding, always offering a wide range of productions for all tastes and flavors. Among all those options, we have one of those attractive themes, which challenge the mind and do not let you take your eyes off the screen, like psychological tapes.

If that is the style of movies that catch your attention, those that test all your mental capacity by playing to the limit with the viewer, We bring you a recommendation of three movies from the streaming platform that will surely totally catch you.

the unseen gaze

This 2010 Argentine-French-Spanish film narrates “the world of the Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires during the days before the Malvinas war in 1982, from the point of view of a preceptor, “a gray figure of the repressive gear”. Maria Teresa, chasing a vague, perhaps non-existent smell of cigarettes, begins to hide in the men’s bathrooms to surprise those who smoke and bring them before the authority, and little by little she makes a darkly exciting habit of it.

before waking up

Originally titled ‘Before I go to sleep’, this film advances us in the synopsis: “Christine Lucas is a forty-seven-year-old writer who, due to an accident suffered at age 25, is unable to remember the past and retain memories after that accident. Every day, when she wakes up, she believes that she is single and that she still has to make big decisions, but, like every day, she discovers that she lives with her husband and that the big decisions in her life she are already taken.”

It has a great cast, made up of Nicole Kidman, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, and Anne-Marie Duff.

Home

Lastly, we have this Spanish thriller and horror production, released in 2020. The film stars Javier Gutierrez, Mario Casas, Bruna Cusi, and Ruth Diaz and tells us the story: “Javier (Javier Gutiérrez) is a former advertising executive who, in his day, became rich advertising kitchen utensils under the slogan “The life you deserve”. Today, however, his reality is different: he has been unemployed for a year, it is difficult for him to find a job, and he can no longer afford to rent the luxurious apartment in which he and his family lived, for which they have had to leave it and move to an old apartment they owned in a much more modest neighborhood. When Javier discovers that, for some reason, he still has a set of keys belonging to his previous apartment, he decides to infiltrate the life of the family that now occupies it – formed by the father of the family Tomás (Mario Casas), his wife Lara ( Bruna Cusí) and her daughter Mónica (Iris Vallés) -, with the intention of recovering her previous life in increasingly perverse ways.”