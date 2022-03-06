3 new Android games that you should try now

Related news

Within Android games there are an infinite number of alternatives and categories that can be capable of entertaining you for hours thanks to the great improvement that they have experienced over the years. Now we have selected three new games that have arrived on Google Play and that you can try for free to find out if they are made for you or not. We warn you, they can be addictive.

UFC Mobile 2





EA hits the ground running on Android with UFC Mobile 2, the official game of the UFC, in which there are news compared to the previous version such as new fighters and advanced skills. In addition, it offers live content from real UFC events, so it can also be used to follow the results.

You can increase the level of each character and improve their skills, as well as participate in the campaign mode to get different rewards. In addition, there will be events in which you can participate.

Stickman Hero Fight Battle War

stickman

The Free Android

A survival game where you will face several opponents at the same time on a map that you can move and jump around. The premise is basic: you must eliminate the rest of the players and be the last one standing.

The game controls are simple, there are only movement buttons to one side or the other, a button to jump -in which an attack is also made- and a last button to hit, either with the fists or with the weapons you can pick up throughout the game.

Lost Light





Lastly, Lost Light is a NetEase game in which you will join the special team of fireflies to fight for survival, with the possibility of customizing your weapon to the extreme, using different structures and up to 12 modifiable parts so that you leave it to your liking in the aesthetic and functional section.

There will be parts of the game where you may not need to engage enemies as you can opt for stealth and targeted looting to get rewards, but without attracting attention.

