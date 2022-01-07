3 new games are available from January 6th today

The Befana has not forgotten the Xbox Game Pass subscribers, to whom today January 6 has brought three new titles to be played. Let’s find out together what it is.

The most important news of today 6 January is certainly represented by Mass Effect Legendary Collection (Xbox and PC), a collection containing the three chapters of the original trilogy in a remastered version with improved graphics, revisited gameplay and all downloadable content. The collection arrives in Game Pass via EA Play, which means it can only be played by subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers (Game Pass console only does not include EA Play). To accompany Mass Effect Legendary Edition they think about it Outer Wilds (Cloud, Xbox and PC), an excellent independent game that returns to the catalog after a few months of absence, e Embr (Cloud, Xbox and PC), a fast-paced cooperative multiplayer game featuring firefighters.

Xbox and PC Game Pass | The news of January 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Xbox and PC) – via EA Play

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

Embr (Cloud, Xbox and PC)

These three new games are part of the first January update for Xbox Game Pass, which in recent days had already brought Gorogoa, Olija And The Pedestrian. January 13 are scheduled Spelunky 2 And The Anacrusis, while on January 20 it will be the turn of Rainbow Six Extraction.