¡oh the drama! Conflict, problems, challenges and stress are never lacking in everyone’s life. Although there are levels, surely you have ever felt that your life would be a perfect script for a blockbuster moviewhere the public would feel your regret.

Now that the Easter holidays are over and we have returned to reality, it is time to put away our wallets, wear comfortable clothes, forget about the sun and sit down watch a good movie to start normally, knowing that there are worse stories than ours. such as you are tapes available on Netflixwhere the protagonists had to put themselves to the test in order to get ahead.

3 New Netflix Drama Movies You Have To See

one. wind fall (Fruits of the wind)

Three people. A house. A gun. A long night. A man breaks into a mansion in the middle of nowhere, thinking it would be a simple robbery; however, his life changes forever after the owners, an arrogant billionaire and his young wife, arrive at their home at the last minute…

The film is sustained most of the time by the three main characters, played by Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons. It was directed by Collins’s husband, Charlie McDowell.

two. riders of justice (justice)

After the fatal train accident where Markus’ wife died, the ex-soldier tries to deal with the loss in his own way, while taking care of his daughter Mathilde. One day, a math genius and two of his friends, who were saved from the explosion, arrive at his door to tell him that they are sure it was not an accident. From there, the four men and Mathilde will form an unusual team to find the truth.

The film is from Denmark and was directed and written by Anders Thomas Jensen. It stars the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsenwhom we recognize for his role as Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibaland in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s SecretsLike Gellert Grindelwald.

3. Against the Ice (Two Against Ice)

The film is based on a true story of a Danish expedition from 1909. It follows the story of Ejnar Mikkelsen and Iver Iversen, two men who start an expedition in Greenland, with the goal of finding a lost map. Although at first their spirits are through the roof, soon the cold and hunger drives them insane in a desperate attempt to survive.

peter flint was behind the direction of this film, whose cast we find Nikolaj Coster-Waldaubest known for his role in game of ThronesLike Jaime Lannister.

