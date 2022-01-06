3 new positives among the Neapolitans, the decision of the Asl of Turin- Corriere.it is awaited

from Alessandro Bocci and Monica Scozzafava

After the 4 games blocked by the local health authorities, the super-challenge in Turin is also at risk. The first round of new swabs would have shown other positive signs that the outbreak is still ongoing

Covid goes on the attack and the championship ends up in the hands of Asl. Buffers, press releases, exhausting waits, skipped matches. The Omicron variant brings Serie A to its knees. After Salernitana-Venezia, Atalanta-Turin, Fiorentina-Udinese and Bologna-Inter were canceled from the program. Others could be blocked in the next few hours. At high risk Juve-Napoli, the cursed challenge, which last year was to be played in October and instead was recovered in April. The total chaos, from North to South and goes hand in hand with the epidemiological evolution of the country.

As mentioned, the match between remains hanging by a thread Juventus and Naples, with the provisions of the two Neapolitan ASL which in fact photograph the situation of Naples (nine infected including Spalletti) in a different way. But there are three other positives in the team group. And it will be the Asl of Turin to decide. Although probably first wait for the outcome of the new confirmation (or denial) tests just carried out. For the health authority of Naples there was no impediment to the transfer, even in the presence of an outbreak; for that of the province (Asl2) three players Zielinski, Rrhamani and Lobotka they must observe the quarantine and therefore must be in solitary confinement. The Turin Local Health Authority is now being inserted and will be decisive. Who is analyzing the swabs performed on Neapolitan footballers last night. But above all called to decide whether the quarantine of the three players imposed by the ASL2 is to be interpreted as soft (and therefore the possibility of moving home-work and playing) or rigid with total isolation in the hotel. Napoli believes that, if negative even today, Zielinski, Rrhamani and Lobotka, can take the field. But wait for the situation to evolve. In the event that total isolation is confirmed, ready to appeal. But we have to wait for the confirmation of the three positives. For the League, Napoli would still have 13 players available and therefore could play.

The uncertainty relating to the match in Turin is the result of what was decided on Wednesday evening by the football league, after a Extraordinary advice in videoconference, he confirmed the line unanimously: no postponement, we go on even if the first return will be almost halved and already three races of the second, scheduled for Sunday, will skip. In Via Rosellini they want to challenge the virus: the usual reason, the clogged calendar, with no dates to recover. The League intends to perfect a protocol similar to that of UEFA, which will establish the obligation to play if a club has at least 13 players available, including a goalkeeper, even when fishing in the Primavera. And will appeal to the TAR against the provisions of Asl that do not take into account the provisions on quarantines of the ministerial circular of 30 December: a very uphill road.

Also Bologna-Inter skipped. Mihajlovic has 8 positives, 4 after yesterday’s swabs and above all none with the third dose, a situation that has alarmed the local health company, the Ausl and its director Paolo Bordon: For safety reasons it is not possible to play. Bologna blocked for five days and will not be able to go to Cagliari on Sunday.

The positives multiply a little everywhere with the passing of hours and tampons, almost 100 (130 in Serie B): 6 players from Torino (plus two from the staff), who will not go to Bergamo, have become 9 from Torino. Udinese (also here plus two staff members) who canceled the charter flight to Florence already after lunchtime even though the press release, in agreement with the Central Friuli University Health Authority, arrived at seven in the evening. TO Turin and Udinese It was forbidden to play contact sports for 5 days, this means that Juric’s grenades will not play on Sunday with Fiorentina and the Friulians will miss the match against Atalanta. The ASL of Verona, on the other hand, decided not to block Hellas, which has 10 positives, including 8 players. So the Tudor team left for La Spezia.

In any case, it will be a surreal Befana. Inter still presented themselves at the Dall’Ara, as well as the Venezia yesterday left for Salerno even knowing not to play. Fiorentina and Atalanta will have to wait on the pitch together with the referee. Then it will be up to the sports judge but it is clear that in one way or another the games will be recovered and this pantomime does not make much sense. Meanwhile, the vaccination obligation for footballers has not passed. But the League could also ask for it to try to deal with the emergency. The third dose is needed quickly for those who have not yet taken it.