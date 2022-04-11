3 novelties that should reach the Apple Watch in 2022

Share

The new generation of Apple’s smartwatch will have greater autonomy and more functions related to health.

We recently discovered that Apple will stop marketing its Apple Watch Series 3 throughout this year, the company with the bitten apple logo is already planning to launch a new version of its smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8and will implement all kinds of novelties at the hardware level and at the software level.

Apple introduced its Apple Watch Series 7 in late 2021 at its “California Streaming” event, and its stock sold out in no time. The smartwatch hit the market with the same cyclical design as previous generations, with a new fast-charging architecture, a larger screen, and an S7 chip. However, What novelties will the Cupertino firm introduce in its 2022 Apple Watch?

Apple smart watches have always been characterized by having a wide range of health-related functions, so it is expected that this year the Apple Watch Series 8 will have many more surprises in this regard. In addition, it will have a longer battery life and other new features that we will talk about below.

Apple Watch Series 8: Design, specs and price we think we know

All the news that could reach the Apple Watch of 2022

Since the launch of the original Apple Watch model in 2014, the Apple smart watch has evolved greatly. The first version was a simple iPhone extension to send messages and receive notifications. Today, the Apple Watch saves lives. However, the Apple Watch Series 7 still has a lot of room for improvement.

Read on to find out what they might be. the novelties that would land together with the Apple Watch Series 8 at the end of this year 2022.

1. Greater autonomy

Battery life is one of the features that Apple often improves not only in its Apple Watch, but in the rest of its product lines. The battery of the current generation of the smart watch lasts about a day and a half without charging. Of course, this depends on what you use it for.

It would be very interesting if Apple improves the battery capacity of its Apple Watch Series 8 so that its duration is up to two days. This would allow the smartwatch to offer better sleep monitoring. The battery of the Apple Watch Series 7 has not been improved, the charge has simply been streamlined so that it has more speed. So it is very likely that this 2022 the new smartwatch will have greater autonomy.

2. Smoother connectivity with the U1 chip

Apple’s ultra-wideband U1 chip enables more accurate tracking of device locations. It is currently available in products such as iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7. As they tell from CNET, one of the uses given to this chip is to improve communication between two devices present in the same room.

For example, it makes AirDrop work much faster or improves the way audio transfers between iPhone and HomePod.

We expect the U1 (or U2) chip in Apple Watch Series 8 to continue to evolve and offer even more services. Ultra-wideband connectivity could bring an extra layer of intelligence to the smartwatch by making it devices that are close to the user react to their presence. Let’s say your TV turns on automatically when you get home, your Apple TV opens the Netflix app when you sit on the couch, or your HomePod speaker plays songs when you’re in the kitchen. All this thanks to the identification of the location of the Apple Watch Series 8.

3. More detailed sleep monitoring

The latest Apple Watch models have the ability to track sleep thanks to Sleep Mode. But it is a very superficial monitoring. Yes, it is capable of measuring the duration of sleep, the time users spend in bed and other patterns such as the level of breathing. But the new generation of Apple Watch from 2022 could go much deeper into sleep monitoring.

It would be great if the Apple Watch Series 8 had enough technology to differentiate the stages of sleep: light sleep, deep sleep, and REM sleep. This could be very helpful for many users, who would have the pleasant possibility of seeing a summary of their sleep phases every time they wake up.

Other additional information related to sleep monitoring such as how much a user has moved while sleeping or in what position Doing so would also be of great help and would allow users to understand why they sometimes wake up and feel tired or some part of the body such as their back hurts.

Some wearables are even capable of measuring heart rate and body temperature during sleep. Why couldn’t the 2022 Apple Watch do it too?

Which Apple Watch should you buy in 2022. Complete buying guide

These are all the Apple Watch features we expect to see coming to new Apple smartwatches in 2022. The Apple Watch Series 8 will improve in many ways the Apple Watch Series 7. Especially at the level of health and level of exercises, Apple will include many new functions that allow users to take advantage of their watch and better analyze how their body behaves in different situations. Of course, the new generation will also make it easier to diagnose diseases.

Usually the signature of the apple logo usually presents its new Apple Watch models at a special event held in autumn. This year will probably be no exception. However, it is possible that we will begin to discover some news about the Apple Watch Series 8 at the WWDC conference that will be held around the month of June 2022. What do you think about all the rumors that are circulating about the Apple Watch Series 8 and its possible news? ?

